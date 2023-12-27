Chmerkovskiy Cousins Celebrate 1st Christmas Together During Family Getaway in Utah: PHOTOS

“Dancing With the Stars” couples Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd and Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson celebrated the holidays in Utah together — and it marked a milestone for their baby boys.

The Ukrainian-American brothers flew with their families to Park City, Utah, where they stayed at Pendry Park City. The family getaway included Maks and Val’s parents, Aleksandr and Larisa, and it also marked the very first Christmas for youngest family members Rio and Rome Chmerkovskiy.

Maks & Peta Posed With Their Kids in Front of a Christmas Tree at the Hotel

Ahead of the family trip, Maks told Entertainment Tonight, “I love Utah. I love combining [families], getting a little bit of snow, hopefully.” In a post shared to Instagram, in December 2023, he added that his family had “been looking forward to a getaway for a while.”

Maks’ wife Peta Murgatroyd later shared a photo from Christmas morning. In the pic, the couple posed with their sons, Shai, 6, and Rio, 6 months, in front of a Christmas tree. Both little boys wore Christmas-tree printed pajamas.

Peta also shared photos of her boys posing with their cousin, Rome, who is the son of Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson. Another shot featured Peta and her sister-in-law Jenna posing with their babies. A full family photo included the Chmerkovskiy grandparents.

“From Our Family To Yours ✨ MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄,” Peta captioned the post. “What a special holiday this was, making the best memories with my favorite people. The kids 100% stole the show!!!”

Friends and fans reacted to the sweet family photo. “Oh aren’t those cousins going to have some fun together growing up! Cuties, all!” one commenter wrote.

“What cuties!!!! Those cousins will have a blast growing up together,” another agreed.

Jenna Johnson Also Shared Photos From the Family Getaway

Val Chmerkovskiy’s wife Jenna Johnson also shared photos from the trip. The DWTS pro posted a pic of her and Val posing with their son Rome, 11 months, in front of the same Christmas tree that Maks and Peta posed in front of. The family of three wore matching plaid pajamas for the holiday snap.

“My favorite Christmas yet 🎄,” Jenna captioned the post. “Not only was this Rome’s first Christmas (which made today so magical) but I was also able to spend the day with both my families. I know that this won’t always be able to happen, so I’m soaking in these moments and memories shared ♥️”

Jenna and Val also shared a photo of Rome bawling on Santa’s lap as the jolly old man made an animate shocked face. “Maybe next year,” Jenna captioned the pic on Instagram.

“Pure gold,” Peta Murgatroyd commented.

But in a subsequent photo, the baby boy was all smiles as his momma held him a safe distance from Santa Claus.

Ahead of the family getaway, Jenna previously shared family Christmas photos taken by a professional photographer. “I never want to forget these ‘firsts’ as a family of 3,” she captioned photos of her, Val and Rome earlier in December. “The holidays seem even more magical and I can’t wait for Rome to experience his first Christmas!!”

