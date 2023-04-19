DWTS Alum Is Engaged & Sharing Details of Surprise Proposal

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is getting married. On March 25, 2023, season 24 competitor Chris Kattan proposed to his girlfriend, Maria Libri. He shared the news on his Instagram account the next day.

“So.. this happened last night in Chicago. During a Wilco concert, Maria’s favorite band, I proposed to Maria. Jeff Tweedy, the lead singer, stopped the concert as I kneeled and she said ‘Yes!’ Jeff said ‘She said ‘yes’ everybody!’ to the audience. Then played one of Maria’s favorite songs ‘I’m the Man Who Loves You.’ Thank you Wilco and Jeff and everyone involved in making this incredible moment actually happen. I’m forever grateful. I love you Maria,” Kattan captioned his Instagram post at the time.

Some of the pictures that he shared were taken inside the concert venue, while others were after the proposal. In the last picture of the set, the lovebirds cozied in to one another and Libri showed off her new diamond ring. The couple went Instagram official in February 2022.

Chris Kattan & Maria Libri Are Ready to Take the Next Step in Their Relationship

Following their engagement, Kattan chatted with People magazine about taking the next step in his relationship with Libri, a former news anchor for Fox stations WRSP and WCCU in Illinois.

“Maria and I fully accept each other for who we are. It’s not just the things we have in common, we also embrace our quirks and differences — and we don’t love each other in spite of them, we love each other because of them,” he told the outlet.

“When I got to see her and spend time together a few months after we first met, and I realized our creative brains were also totally in sync (after the first sketch we did together), that’s when I knew I was in trouble! Thankfully for me she felt the same way,” he added.

This will be the second marriage for Kattan, who was previously married to Sunshine Deia Tutt. The two got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2006 after more than one year of dating, according to People magazine. They got married in 2008, but their marriage only lasted two months. The two divorced in August 2008, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Kattan does not have any children.

Chris Kattan Received Congratulatory Messages From Colleagues & Fans on Instagram

During the interview with People magazine, Libri mentioned that she wasn’t expecting to meet someone and fall in love when she did.

“It’s funny how life works sometimes and gives you gifts when you’re not looking for them,” she said, adding, “When we met, we were immediately comfortable with one another. Call it weird, mystical or magical, it’s like we’d known each other in a past life. After spending that first day together (though I didn’t know how), I just somehow knew that my life would never be the same after meeting Chris.”

Shortly after Kattan announced that he’d popped the question, dozens of people took to the comments section of his Instagram post to congratulate him.

“Congratulations!!!!” wrote Kenan Thompson.

“Congratulations Chris and Maria,” added Cheri Oteri.

“Congrats Chris,” read a comment from Rachel Dratch.

Dozens of fans also wished the former “Saturday Night Live” actor well.

“Omg so happy for you!!!!!!” one fan said.

“Congratulations Chris! It’s so good to see you so happy,” another comment read.

