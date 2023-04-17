DWTS Champ Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Love Life

The newest “Dancing With the Stars” champ is giving fans a rare glimpse of her love life.

Charli D’Amelio and her boyfriend Landon Barker filmed a candid TikTok in which they asked one another questions and answered them on the spot. The video, which was posted on March 30, 2023, gave fans an inside look at the couple’s relationship.

At the beginning of the video, Barker asks D’Amelio what her favorite thing about him is. “My favorite thing about Landon is how he’s very gentle with his words,” she responded. “If I say something about myself you say, ‘Don’t say that about my girlfriend,'” she explained.

When the question was reversed, Barker said that he loved that D’Amelio has “little kid tendencies” which he finds extremely “cute.”

D’Amelio, who took home the season 31 Mirrorball Trophy with ballroom pro Mark Ballas, was first linked to Barker in June 2022, according to People magazine. The two make their relationship TikTok official in July 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Charli D’Amelio Revealed What She Finds ‘Gross’ About Her Boyfriend, Landon Barker

The next question the couple asked each other was about their least favorite foods. For D’Amelio, she said that the idea of chewing onions makes her “gag.” Barker said that tomatoes “disgust” him, to which D’Amelio agreed.

Also in their TikTok Q&A video, D’Amelio and Barker asked each other what their most “gross” characteristics are. While Barker didn’t have an answer — he called D’Amelio a “pretty little princess” — D’Amelio didn’t hold back.

“Sometimes you forget to put deodorant on,” she began. “The fact you haven’t trimmed your toenails in like a month,” she added, laughing. “You keep saying you’re going to do it and you just don’t,” she said.

Fans reacted to the TikTok in the comments section, many saying that D’Amelio and Barker are “adorable.”

Charli D’Amelio & Landon Barker Did a Photoshoot for Mini V Magazine

In addition to their TikTok Q&A, D’Amelio also shared a photo of her and Barker following a shoot they did for Mini V magazine. The couple covers the mag’s second issue.

“One of my favorite shoots yet!! thank u thank u to the dream team,” D’Amelio captioned the shot, which featured her in a grand jete while holding hands with Barker. Many DWTS cast members commented on the photo.

“This is freaking epic! I love it. Look at that point,” Emma Slater wrote.

“LOVE THIS SO MUCH,” added Cheryl Burke.

“Sick,” said Danielle Karagach.

Meanwhile, Sasha Farber left some high ten emoji in the comments while Peta Murgatroyd dropped three red hearts.

Barker and D’Amelio also did an interview with the magazine. D’Amelio was asked when and where she was the happiest.

“On the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ stage the night of the finale. I was surrounded by my closest family and friends and had just completed the most challenging and exciting weeks of my life,” D’Amelio responded.

Later on, D’Amelio was asked what she considers her greatest achievement, to which she answered, “Launching Born Dreamer in ULTA stores worldwide as well as competing on and winning DWTS.”

