Fans Caught Off Guard After DWTS Alum Shares a Baby Bump Photo

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant had fans buzzing after a recent social media post. Chrishell Stause was promoting a movie she starred in, and her character in the movie is pregnant.

Stause referred to the movie in her caption. However, many fans saw the selfie she posted and immediately presumed she was pregnant in real life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chrishell Stause Posted a Selfie Showing Her in Character

The movie Stause was referencing in her post is titled, “You’re Not Supposed to Be Here.” According to IMDb, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant plays a character named Zoe. She’s pregnant and married to a woman named Kennedy, and they head to a cabin for a quiet honeymoon.

However, Zoe quickly picks up negative vibes from the locals near the cabin. Soon, the couple’s peaceful honeymoon becomes the complete opposite of what Zoe and Kennedy wanted.

The movie premiered on November 4, and Stause mentioned in her post it was available on the Lifetime television app, Hulu, Sling, and Philo.

The photo Stause shared showed her dressed as Zoe, with a prominent baby bump. She took a selfie in a mirror, holding her phone in one hand and cradling the baby bump with the other.

Upon seeing Stause with a baby bump, one fan gushed, “Omg!!!!! So so sooo happy for you!!! I can’t believe you guys did it! So happy and proud!!!!!!!”

Quite a Few of Stause’s Fans Thought She Was Announcing a Pregnancy

That particular commenter was not the only person who got excited and misinterpreted Stause’s post. A reply to that initial comment read, “I got so excited too!”

“CHRISHELL!!!!!! Don’t play with us like that 😭,” teased another fan. Someone else concurred, commenting, “I literally FELT this in my soul! I was like WHAT.”

“This is very strategic advertising and I’m here for it 👀👏🏻,” added another fan.

“I THOUGHT THIS WAS A REVEAL,” admitted a separate commenter.

“Why did I almost started (sic) crying? I was so excited for you. You tricked me,” read a different note.

The DWTS Alum Has Talked About Wanting Children

The idea that the “Dancing with the Star” alum might be ready to add a child to her family would completely stun her fans. In May, Today noted that Stause talked about the idea on her show “Selling Sunset.”

Stause shared that she and her spouse Georgia Flipo, who performs as G Flip, want children. She previously dated “Selling Sunset” co-star Jason Oppenheim, and their different views about having children became a catalyst for their split.

Being with her spouse has shifted things, Stause explained. “With G I feel like that pressure is off. When we want to do it, we want to adopt,” she said during an episode of “Selling Sunset.”

People shared that Stause had noted her desire to adopt with fans before. In September 2022, a fan suggested that being with G Flip meant she did not want children. In a now-expired Instagram Story, Stause admitted she was tired of being asked that question.

“I plan on adopting,” she stated simply. In a separate Instagram Story, she added additional context. While she noted she had “nothing but love for my last relationship,” referring to Oppenheim, she also explained, “I was looking to make a family with someone that wanted one as well.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant continued, “And if someone doesn’t know if they will ever even want to have a child and is not open to adoption, then those are two things that don’t align for me.”

Stause’s recent Instagram post featuring her fake baby bump was not a personal announcement of any sort. However, her fans clearly will be quite enthusiastic about that type of development when and if she ever does become a mother.