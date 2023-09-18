DWTS Alum Mourns Unexpected Loss of Former Co-Star

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” shared an emotional message with fans after learning of the sudden death of a former co-star.

Chrishell Stause competed on season 29 of DWTS in the fall of 2020 with partner Gleb Savchenko. Stause has starred on “Selling Sunset” since 2019, her IMDb page notes, but much of her acting work came via soap operas. Her longest soap stint came when she played Amanda Dillon on “All My Children” from 2005 to 2011, appearing in nearly 550 episodes. It was on AMC she worked with fellow soap star, Billy Miller.

On September 16, Michael Fairman TV revealed Miller had died on September 15. Miller played Richie Novack on “All My Children” for about a year, from 2007 to 2008, and worked for six years on “The Young and the Restless.” After stepping away from soaps to work on other types of roles, he joined “General Hospital” in 2014, and remained there until 2019.

After learning of Miller’s unexpected death, Stause took to her Instagram Stories to mourn his death.

Chrishell Stause Hopes Billy Miller Is ‘At Peace’

Chrishell Stause Mourns Death of 'All My Children' Costar Billy Miller: 'I Hope You Are at Peace' pic.twitter.com/ChfY8QD7Aq — People (@people) September 18, 2023

On September 17, Stause posted about Miller’s death. The photo she shared included one picture of Miller smiling, with 1979-2023 listed under his name as the year he was born and the year he died. The Instagram Story slide also included a photo of Stause with Miller at an event. She shared a broad smile as Miller leaned over to kiss her cheek.

“Still processing this. Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant wrote. Stause added, “I hope you are at peace now.”

According to TMZ Miller’s management team indicated the actor had been “struggling with manic depression” at the time of his death. The Los Angeles Times reported the same, citing a statement from Miller’s manager, Marie Sparer. He would have turned 44 on Sunday, September 17.

Sparer’s statement also shared, “He… leaves behind a great many friends and colleagues who will miss his warm personality, generous spirit, and genuine kindness.”

Stause was joined by many acting colleagues and fans in her sadness regarding Miller’s death.

Elizabeth Hendrickson, who worked with Miller on “The Young and the Restless,” posted a lengthy tribute to him on her Instagram page. “We didn’t text or talk often. But I’m glad the last couple times we did, we had a great banter like we used to,” the soap star wrote. “I knew that we always held a special place in each others hearts, no matter what. You were such an amazing friend to your inner circle,” she added.

Stause commented on Hendrickson’s post, writing, “Thank you for the memory of him mumbling. Was a needed laugh. Sending you so much love.”

Soap actor Stephen Nichols commented on an Instagram post regarding Miller’s death shared on “The Young and the Restless” page. Nichols wrote, “This young man brought so much to our daytime community. We and the audience marveled at his heart and his talent.” He added, “Your bright smile has faded much too soon. I hope you rest now, buddy. Love and condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

“He was a gift to us all. Rest well, sweet Billy,” commented soap actor Greg Rikaart on the same post.

Rest in Peace Billy Miller. Miller, a multi-soap veteran played the role of Richie Novak from August 2007-September 2008. Throughout his daytime soap career, he picked up 3 Emmy Awards for his work on the CBS soap, “The Young and the Restless” pic.twitter.com/3RlbUy78Rp — All My Children (@_AllMyChildren) September 17, 2023

A fan shared, “He was the best! That smile…I watched him on all 3 shows, but he will always be Billy Abbott!”

Gabriel Macht, from the show “Suits,” where Miller portrayed his brother in a few episodes, took to social media to honor his colleague too. “RIP my tv bro #BillyMiller I am touched by ur thoughtfulness, ur authentic honest approach 2 ur art, ur kind nature & big smile that Litt us all.” Macht also wrote, “May ur memory always be a blessing to ur Mother, ur Sister & her children. & 2 so many you’ve touched.”

In addition to having worked with Stause long before she joined “Dancing with the Stars,” Miller was connected to the reality television competition via Kelly Monaco as well. The “General Hospital” stars became very close friends when they worked together, and he was often in the audience supporting her on “Dancing with the Stars” when she returned to compete in season 15, noted Soap Hub. Monaco had previously won season 1.

The Los Angeles Times noted Miller “is survived by his mother, Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew Grayson and niece Charley.” Those wanting to donate in Miller’s honor are asked to choose the Texas Scottish Rite for Children Hospital for their donations.