DWTS Alum Explains Why She Decided to Share a Big Secret With Fans

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum and her partner tied the knot in Las Vegas, but didn’t reveal the news to anyone until very recently.

Season 29 competitor and star of the original Netflix series “Selling Sunset,” Chrishell Stause opened up about getting married and deciding not to share the news with the world. On the June 13, 2023, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Stause said that she and her partner G Flip were determined to live in the moment and to do things on their own terms.

“Here’s how it went down. We actually had done it a while ago. We didn’t really ever plan on telling anyone ‘cuz we knew, you know, just like with anything, you’re gonna hear criticism on either side,” she explained. “And this really was for us. It wasn’t for anybody else,” she added.

Stause said she wanted to “live [her] life” without people talking about it or making it a focus for them. “It was very important in everything we did for us,” she said.

Chrishell Stause Shared a Wedding Photo on Instagram

Stause changed her mind about sharing the news that she and G Flip had tied the knot after watching season 6 of “Selling Sunset.” In her interview with Amanda Hirsch, Stause explained that she didn’t want people thinking that her relationship with G was just “a mid-life crisis” or something that wasn’t serious.

“It was just one of those things where I felt like, with our show, a lot of times they want people to pick a side. They don’t want it to be clear. Cuz I’ve seen this with past people I’ve had arguments with. They specifically leave out really good information that would’ve helped the audience really make a sound choice. But they don’t want that,” she explained.

“In my case with this, it was frustrating that, you know, I’m fine taking on the hate of it all. But I didn’t want our relationship to be looked at as a phase or my sexuality to be looked as like some publicity thing,” she explained.

“It was a mix of seeing the show and then realizing, knowing what we are doing and what we are planning,” she continued, saying that she wanted to really help announce G Flip’s new song — which is why she shared her big news the way that she did.

“This is my person,” Stause said.

On May 10, 2023, Stause shared an Instagram Reel of memories that she made with G Flip over the past year. At the end of the video, she shared a photo from their wedding in Las Vegas. The post was accompanied by G’s new song, “Be Your Man.”

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Received a Great Deal of Love & Support After the Announcement

Although Stause didn’t say exactly when she and G Flip got married, she did say that she and G weren’t even engaged yet when they boarded a plane to Las Vegas. The moments they shared together were completely private and all about just the two of them.

After sharing the news on Instagram, many of Stause’s “Selling Sunset” co-stars commented.

“M DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the [moon] & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS,” said Stause’s best friend Emma Hernan.

“I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. Congrats,” added Stause’s boss, ex-boyfriend, and friend Jason Oppenheim.

Even Stause’s DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko commented “congratulations” on the post.

Stause was previously married to “This Is Us” actor Justin Hartley from 2017 through 2021.

