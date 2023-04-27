DWTS Alum Trashed By Co-Star as Big News Breaks

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum was ripped by one of her former co-stars just as news about their mutual Netflix show dropped.

In an April 2023 interview on Savannah Chrisley’s “Unlocked” podcast, former “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn slammed Chrishell Stause and accused her of “bangin’ the boss” at the real estate brokerage from they both worked for. Quinn also claimed Stause had an unfair advantage with listings due to her personal relationship with their boss, Jason Oppenheim.

Chrishell Stause Dated Her ‘Selling Sunset’ Boss For Months

Stause dated Jason Oppenheim, the co-owner of the Oppenheim Group, which is the real estate brokerage firm featured on the Netflix reality show, for several months in 2021, according to Us Weekly.

At the time, Oppenheim told the outlet the two became close friends when Stause started working for him and it “developed into an amazing relationship.” Oppenheim later said he fell in love with Stause as their relationship transitioned into an intimate one. “We had been so open about what we were looking for with each other because we had become close friends,” he added. “She knew my dating life, and we would almost joke about our each other’s dating lives and what we were looking for and things like that.”

The couple split in late 2021 after realizing that they didn’t have the same goals for their relationship and a future family, per Capital FM. Stause is currently in a serious relationship with non-binary singer G-Flip.

While speaking on Chrisley’s podcast, Quinn called Stause’s relationship with their “Selling Sunset” boss “wild” and added, “That’s why I was so s****y at real estate. Because I never f***ed my boss.”

She also called out Stause directly to claim that the former soap star’s career improved when she began dating Oppenheim. “She got preferential treatment when it came to filming the show and having listings on the show, which is more important than real life,” she said. “It was very unfair. It was disgusting, it was vile.”

Chrishell Stause Revealed the First “Selling Sunset’ Season Without Christine Quinn is About to Drop

Shortly after Quinn made her comments, Stause revealed big news as she posted a trailer for the upcoming sixth season of “Selling Sunset” to her Instagram page. The upcoming season is the first installment without Quinn on the cast.

In the clip, Stause wore a sequined purple minidress. “I know people think I’m having a mid-life crisis, but I’m having an awakening,” she said in the trailer.

As for Quinn, who exited the show after five seasons, she was also mentioned in the trailer, but not by Stause. “I don’t think I’ll really miss Christine, so it’s probably for the best that she’s gone,” said co-star Mary Fitzgerald. “But I am nervous about the new dynamic.”

The sixth season of ‘Selling Sunset” premieres May 19, 2023 and features Stause, Fitzgerald, Heather El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, and newcomers Brie Tiesi and Nicole Young.

