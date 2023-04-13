Peta Murgatroyd Shares Photos of New Addition to Family

Peta Murgatroyd surprised fans with photos and a video of a new addition to her family. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer is expecting her second child with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, but the baby isn’t due until June 2023.

But ahead of the big event, Murgatroyd introduced fans to the family’s new puppy – and the pet was a total surprise to the couple’s 6-year-old son Shai.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd Shares Photos & a Video of Shai’s Puppy Surprise

In a video posted to Instagram on April 13, 2023, Murgatroyd revealed that she and Chmerkovskiy surprised Shai with a new puppy. In the video, the child covered his eyes as his father guided him into his room, where a brown moyen poodle was waiting in a small dog basket under his bed. Shai could barely contain his excitement as he dove under the bed to meet his new friend. Other clips showed the pup getting used to his new home and licking all over his new owner.

In the caption to the post, Murgatroyd revealed that the dog is named Hachi Chmerkovskiy and that Shai is already smitten.

“This little guy has brought so much joy into our lives these past 2 days with oodles of kisses and licks and an uber playful temperament,” the DWTS pro wrote of the pooch, before noting that he’s still not potty trained and cries a lot at night.

“Shai is obsessed and we let him take the lead on naming the puppy,” Murgatroyd added. She also noted that the family may have “bit off more than we can chew with another actual human arriving soon,” but she acknowledged that adding a puppy to a family is never an easy thing to do no matter what the timing.

Family patriarch Maks seemed pretty smitten with the dog too. The former mirrorball champ is a longtime dog lover and used to share an English bulldog with his brother Val when they lived together in New Jersey more than a decade ago, according to People.

Several DWTS cast members reacted to the sweet video, including the Chmerkovskiys’ sister-in-law, Jenna Johnson.

“I cannot wait to snuggle him!!” Johnson wrote.

“Oh my goodnesssss😍😍😍😍 He’s the cutest!!!!! Congrats,” wrote fellow pregnant pro Daniella Karagach.

“It’s all about the dive in frog position. Those dancer genes!!!” DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote of Shai. “How cute and congratulations on your families expansion! Love to you guys! ❤️❤️”

The Puppy Came Days After the Family Retuned Home From Their Babymoon

The Chermkovskiy family has been keeping busy during their last few months as a family of three (and now four). Before surprising Shai with Hachi, the celebrity couple took him on a babymoon with them to Mexico. According to E! News, the family vacationed at the Nobu Hotel in Cabo San Lucas in early April.

“Last vacay trip as a trio and we had an absolutely amazing time! Can’t wait to be back with our newest Chmerkovskiy ☀️🌴🍹,” Murgatroyd captioned a post days before welcoming the new puppy into the family.

