DWTS Alum, Breakout Reality Star Could Be Leaving Popular Show

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum and breakout reality television star may be ready to part ways with the reality show that made her famous.

After watching season 6 of “Selling Sunset,” some fans were left with the impression that Chrishell Stause was ready to quit the show to live life on the road with her now-spouse, G-Flip. During an interview with Access, Stause’s boss — and ex-boyfriend — Jason Oppenheim was asked if he thought that Stause was done with “Selling Sunset.”

“I think that’s something that’s going to have to be addressed with Chrishell,” Oppenheim responded, adding that he’s “careful about speaking for anybody else.”

“I will say, personally, that I very much want Chrishell to continue,” he added. Stause competed on season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars,” finishing the competition in 8th place alongside ballroom pro Gleb Savchenko.

Chrishell Stause Will Be on Season 7

After Netflix gave production the green light for seasons 6 and 7 of the popular real estate series, the cast filmed two seasons back to back. Oppenheim confirmed this in his interview with Access, saying that Stause is definitely part of season 7 because they’ve already wrapped.

“We’re all on season 7,” Oppenheim said. As far as a potential season 8, however, Oppenheim says, “I think it’s really up to Chrishell.” He emphasized that he likes working with her, that he wants her to continue on the show, and that he wants her to stay at the Oppenheim Group.

As of June 2023, Stause is still listed on the Oppenheim Group’s official website as a Realtor.

“Chrishell Stause can be seen starring in Netflix’s Selling Sunset which highlights her ability and drive working with clients and making sure they get the very best representation on the market,” her bio reads, in part.

In an interview on “The Tamron Hall Show” in February 2022, Stause said that she still considered Oppenheim one of her “best friends” despite their split. “And we are super supportive of each other,” she added.

Chrishell Stause Married G Flip in 2023

Things have changed drastically in Stause’s personal life after she met and fell in love with Australian musician, G Flip, who makes their reality television debut on season 6 of “Selling Sunset.”

On May 10, 2023, Stause revealed that she married G Flip in Las Vegas. “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause captioned an Instagram Reel. At the end of the Reel was a still photo of her and G Flip after they exchanged vows.

During season 6 of “Selling Sunset” viewers saw somewhat of a different side of Stause as she had been falling in love — and learning how to cope with being in a long distance relationship. At one point, Stause seemed eager to take some time off of work to head out on the road with G Flip, which is where the season ended — hence the speculation about Stause’s future on the series.

In the meantime, things seem to be going extremely well for Stause and G Flip. On June 7, 2023, Stause did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in which she was asked what her favorite qualities in G Flip are.

“Okay so this one, too many to answer but the most genuine heart, so talented, the most caring, loving person, loves my dog more than anything in this whole world,” Stause replied, adding, “I could go on for a million years to be honest.”

In a written part of the post, Stause added that G Flip makes her laugh. She went on to call G “the most thoughtful person, not a mean bone in her body, human, sexy sunshine.”

