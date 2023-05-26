DWTS Alum Not Legally Married After Surprise Wedding

A former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant surprised fans with a wedding announcement after tying the knot in Las Vegas — except she isn’t legally married.

According to TMZ, Chrishell Stause and G Flip did exchange vows during a recent trip to Sin City, but they did not obtain a marriage license beforehand. The outlet reported that there wasn’t any legal paperwork documenting the nuptials in Clark County, Nevada, but a source said that Stause and G Flip will be making things official sometime soon.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Stause for clarification and to see if she and G Flip have plans to hold a legal ceremony or obtain a marriage license at a later date. Heavy has not yet heard back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Got Tattoos of Their Wedding Vows

After getting married, Stause and G Flip visited a tattoo shop to get their wedding vows inked.

“Not going to share them, but we’ve got them tattooed. Some, some of them,” G Flip told People magazine.

“[I was] freaking out about my vows, trying to get that right. ‘Cause I wanted to say how I was feeling, so I had to tap into my songwriter brain and think of the words of how to describe what I’m feeling. So yeah, it was all a little, little bit nerve-wracking, but it was like just so beautiful. And it was just so fun, and it was just so us… It was really, really cute,” G Flip also told the outlet.

G Flip had nothing but glowing things to say about their new wife. “I just love her so much. She’s so beautiful and such a ray of light in my life,” they said.

G Flip also took to social media to thank fans for their love and support.

“Thank you to everyone giving the song some love and for sending @chrishell.stause and myself beautiful messages,” they captioned an Instagram post on May 11, 2023.

As for what’s next for the lovebirds, G Flip is heading out on a U.S. tour and Stause is busy selling homes. The sixth season of the hit Netflix show “Selling Sunset” was released on May 19, 2023. G Flip is featured on the season, but the couple’s wedding will not be.

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Got Married After 1 Year of Dating

Although they weren’t even engaged, Stause and G Flip decided to exchange vows during a recent trip to Las Vegas. Stause shared the couple’s very first wedding photo at the end of a Reel on Instagram.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause captioned an Instagram Reel.

In an interview with Access Daily, Stause revealed that she and her Australian partner weren’t even engaged when they were flying to Vegas. “We did everything untraditional,” she told the outlet.

“It just felt like the perfect mix of fun, excitement and just like a meaningful connection coming together in the most spontaneous yet meaningful way,” Stause told the outlet, adding that she knew that G Flip was the one fairly early on in their relationship. Their wedding took place about a year-and-a-half after they first met.

