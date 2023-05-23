‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32 Schedule Following ABC Announcement

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is slated to begin in late September 2023 — or early October.

On May 16, 2023, TV Deets confirmed that season 32 will air on ABC on Monday nights in the 8 p.m. Eastern time slot. Those wishing to stream the show live will be able to do so on Disney+ at the same time. In addition, Hulu will have the show available the next day for its subscribers. It is unknown if ABC and Disney+ will add in Tuesday nights later on in the season or if the show will be shifted whenever there’s an NFL game.

Although no official cast announcements have been confirmed as of yet, it seems that preparations will soon be underway.

Here’s what you need to know:

Season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Could Premiere in October

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fall television lineup for primetime TV on ABC will begin on or around September 25, 2023.

However, as entertainment reporter Krystin Burtt pointed out, there are some things already scheduled that could push the premiere of DWTS out a week. Burtt took to Twitter to point out that Monday Night Football will premiere on September 25, 2023, and the Primetime Emmys will aire the week before on September 18, 2023.

“#DWTS will likely have an Oct. 2 premiere date,” Burtt writes.

No official word from the network about a potential “Dancing With the Stars” premiere, but an announcement is expected to be made sometime over the summer. As is tradition, the official cast will start rehearsing a few weeks before the premiere and then, an official announcement will be made on “Good Morning America,” introducing the official cast.

So far, the only person who has been rumored to join the season 32 cast is Ariana Madix from “Vanderpump Rules” fame.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Is Set to Air After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on Monday Nights

A senior “Bachelor” spinoff has been rumored for quite some time, and ABC has finally announced that the first season is set to air in the fall as part of the network’s new lineup.

“The Golden Bachelor” will air at 10 p.m. Eastern, right after an episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“After more than 20 years of fostering young love on ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ ‘The Golden Bachelor’ showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years,” reads the show’s description on ABC’s official website.

“On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?” the description continues.

The network has yet to announce who the first lead will be.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Shares Candid Birth Photos