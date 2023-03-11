DWTS Alum Gets Support From Fans as She Completely Changes Up Her Look

Christie Brinkley is going grey – or not.

In March 2023, the 69-year-old “Dancing With the Stars” short-timer shared a photo to Instagram to show off her grown-out grey roots after a missed trip to the salon. In the pic, Brinkley sat on the beach on a grey day, and she noted that the color of the waves matched her hair.

In the caption, the former supermodel revealed that she was contemplating if she should keep the look or not. “My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself! The verdict is still out!“ she wrote.

It didn’t take long for fans to react. Some thought Brinkley’s son, Jack Brinkley Cook, was off the mark, with one telling her to “stay blond til the end.”

But others told Brinkley to go for it.

“It’s ‘SILVER HAIR’ Christy. There is NO such thing as grey hair. It is sparkling on you. …It is very empowering and liberating. It is looking good on you ‘Uptown Girl,” one fan wrote.

“The gray at the roots is gorgeous and the various strands already show definition! Gray with your beautiful face would be stunning!” another wrote.

And others suggested Brinkley could use her platform to empower women about aging.

“Go natural to encourage more women to embrace the beauty of aging gracefully. Nothing wrong with silver/gray/white hair. It’s all about how you own the beauty of it,” one fan chimed in.

“I can imagine it is a much bigger decision when you are known for you beautiful blonde hair,” another wrote. “If you keep it you will keep that classic Christie look, if you go gray it would be inspiring to any woman not wanting to conform to societal standards of how a woman should age. Either way you will still be a beautiful human. The package doesn’t matter.”

This Isn’t the First Time Christie Brinkley Has Gone Grey

Brinkley has graced hundreds of magazine covers over a more than 40-year career, including three “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit covers. She’s known for her megawatt smile and long blonde hair, but at age 69, she has hintd that it’s work to keep up. In January 2020, the “Sports Illustrated” alum posted to Instagram to reveal that she skipped the salon while out of town and then got a surprise a few weeks later.

“I was scheduled for color before I left NYC 3 weeks ago but decided I would go easy on my hair and just do it when I got home,” she captioned a pic that showed her with grey-topped hair. “As a result I have gone back to my roots …and boy was I was ever surprised to see my ‘nature’s highlights’ are more silver than gold! Sooo what do you think? Embrace the silver? or go for the gold?”

Brinkley received a mix of comments, just like with her 2023 post. “No silver till your late 90’s,” one follower wrote.

“Let those silvers shine!!!! You look beautiful!! Come over to the #silverside,” another told the legendary model.

Christie Brinkley Is Not Concerned With Aging

While Brinkley is having fun with her hair color, she isn’t stressed about aging. Less than a year until her 70th birthday, the mom of three still thinks of herself as youthful.

In a 2021 interview on “The Tamron Hall Show,” Brinkley talked about her age, telling Hall, “The number is completely irrelevant to me I don’t think about it. I don’t let it have any influence on me whatsoever.”

She added that her generation has defined a new era for older women due to better nutrition and exercise.

More recently, Brinkley told People that “ageism” is one of the last things for women to conquer, but that the “spirit and energy” brought into a room is more important. “That’s what is going to define you,” she said. “Forget anti-aging this and all of that. It’s really about gratitude.”

