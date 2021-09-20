What Do Christine & Gabriel Chiu Do for a Living?

Christine Chiu is known for being a part of the Netflix reality show “Bling Empire.” She also has quite the famous husband. Her husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu, is a celebrity plastic surgeon, and the two share an estimated net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

With Gabriel being so successful, one might wonder what his wife does for a living or how she spends her time.

Christine Chiu Was Rumored to Be a Cast Member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Christine was previously rumored to be a new cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but according to Insider, Christine said she “turned down” the opportunity. Christine said being a part of “Bling Empire” was a greater opportunity to represent her Asian culture. Plus, Christine isn’t solely a cast member on the show. She’s also a producer.

Christine stated to Insider, “I can’t speak on behalf of the producers of the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise, but I don’t think I would have had the same opportunity to tell a story in the same way as ‘Bling Empire.'” But, in an interview on E!’s “Daily Pop,” Christine said her rejection of RHOBH was due to a family member’s death. She said, “I almost joined season four. But unfortunately, we had a death in the family, and I didn’t feel like I could bring the best of me to the show.” She said that she is a much better “spectator” of the show.

The Daily Mail first reported rumors of Christine filming RHOBH in 2014. Christine was spotted filming with Brandi Glanville at the time.

Refinery29 said that Christine was also friendly with other stars from the series. For example, Christine’s husband is friends with Adrienne Maloof’s ex-husband, Paul Nassif. Many also know Dr. Nassif from the show “Botched.”

Dr. Gabriel Chiu Is Business Partners With His Wife

Insider reported that Christine is a co-founder of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery with her husband Gabriel. Insider also reported that Christine is a Taiwanese philanthropist and haute couture collector.

On the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery company website, there is a photo of Gabriel and Christine featured. With the photo is a summary describing Gabriel’s qualifications and background. The summary states, “Dr. Gabriel Chiu is extensively trained and schooled in plastic and reconstructive surgery, having completed medical school, an internship, a residency, a fellowship, and a position as Chief Resident. He is also well-trained in facial reconstructive and hand surgery, and he has numerous affiliations and awards to his name. Dr. Chiu provides patients with a ‘judgment free’ and relaxed environment, and he presents a pleasant and patient demeanor that can easily calm any nerves.”

According to the ABC bio on Christine, she is also a co-founder of the Regenerative Medicine Aesthetic Institute and the SPA at BHPS. She works as Chief Creative Officer at the SPA as well. Her ABC bio reads, “As chief creative officer, she designed the luxe clinic and developed branded partnerships in the non-invasive Spa at BHPS. She has led the development and amplification of the Dr. Chiu brand and has been the spokesperson for the Institute and a respected beauty expert in both dermatology and surgery for national and local print, digital and television media. Chiu attended Pepperdine University, graduating at the top of her class with a dual degree in both international business and philosophy, and a minor in marketing. She spent over a decade in marketing and public relations in the cosmeceutical technology sector prior to founding Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Inc. with her husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu. As the world’s youngest noted haute couture collector, Christine is an international fashion insider and sought-after brand ambassador.”