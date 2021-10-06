Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke ‘Hurt’ by Low ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Scores

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke and her celebrity partner Cody Rigsby have not been able to compete in the ballroom on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases on both parts.

During the third episode of season 30, which aired on Monday, October 4, 2021, the couple competed separately and virtually from each of their homes. They performed a jazz routine that was choreographed and taught over Zoom during the week.

The judges, at the end of the routine, gave them an 18 out of 30 and told them that it was unfair to put them up against the routines in the ballroom since it just didn’t have the same effect.

Rigsby & Burke Have Reacted Negatively to the Scores

Separately, Rigsby and Burke have reacted negatively to the scores. On the part of the professional dancer, she wishes she would have gotten some credit for everything that the dancers had to do in order to get ready for the live stream from their own homes.

“Look, the scores are the scores,” Burke told Us Weekly on October 4. “It would have been nice – I could have accepted the sixes if they could have at least acknowledged what was done, what was being done here, you know.”

She said that the two had to get every single part of the production-ready themselves, which is not part of their usual routine.

“There was no, like, ‘Oh my God, you were not just dancers,” Burke shared. “It was just a lot. And then not knowing if we were dancing until Thursday, you know… it is what it is.”

Rigsby Was ‘Hurt’ by The Low Scores

While talking to the press after the show, Rigsby shared that he was “hurt a little bit” by the scores but still wanted to find the “light and the joy of the situation.”

According to Page Six, Rigsby added, “It wasn’t under the perfect circumstances but I still had so much fun doing this. It was really a dream come true.”

While appearing on Burke’s “Pretty Messed Up” podcast, Rigsby admitted that he was worried before the show aired that they might get eliminated.

“How are we going to pull this off? Are people going to judge us for this?” Rigsby remembered asking himself before the show aired, referring to his COVID diagnosis. “I even text some of the castmates like before the show, saying I hope nobody’s mad at me. Like, don’t be mad at me please. I didn’t want it to be this way.”

Burke assured her partner that the other dancers were not upset. She shared that she texted Jenna Johnson before the show to make sure no one was saying that it wasn’t fair or that they would rather the couple be eliminated.

“They’re totally rooting for you,” Burke told Rigsby in the clip of the podcast.

Rigsby then shared that, even though “Dancing With the Stars” is a competition, he’s become close with some of the other cast members and everyone has been supportive of his journey.

“It’s not always like that, by the way,” Burke added.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern daylight time on ABC.

