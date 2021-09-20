Cody Rigsby’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby may not be known to all “Dancing With the Stars” viewers, but he’s a fan favorite among Peloton users. The instructor has grown a cult following, where his fans are known as the “boo crew.” Rigsby’s popularity extends beyond Peloton, with the dancer garnering deals with advertisers for companies like Chobani, Primal Kitchen, Smart Sweets, WonderWorks Cereal and Bolt24, to name a few.

Before Peloton, Rigsby worked as a professional dancer.

“Cody brings energy, movement and authenticity to everything he does,” his Peloton bio says. “Cody reminds everyone in his class to push themselves, but have a good time doing it, because we all need to have a little more fun.”

His bio for “Dancing With the stars” adds that Rigsby has worked on projects with “Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Victoria’s Secret, ELLE Magazine, ‘SNL’ and more.”

Rigsby is thrilled to be a part of the 2021 “DWTS” cast. “I am nervous and excited, but I’m ready to dance,” he wrote on Instagram. “Remember boos, You don’t need a robe or a show to remind you that you’re a f****** star 🌟We wake up everyday ready to shine ✨”

1. Peloton Instructors Can Make Over $500,000 Per Year

Peloton instructors like Rigsby can earn more than a healthy body by working for the exercise platform.

They take home approximately $500 to $750 for every class, according to Net Worth Spot. An instructor will typically teach 10 to 15 classes every week, which would put the more popular instructors at $585,000 per year, the outlet says.

Rigsby is best known for his pop rides, fun demeanor, and penchant to go berserk when a Britney Spears song comes on.

2. Rigsby Owns a Penthouse in Williamsburg

Rigsby was born in California and raised in North Carolina, but it’s New York City that the “King of Quarantine” calls home. During the coronavirus lockdown, Peloton instructors abandoned their headquarters and opted to teach workouts from the comfort of their own homes. Rigsby was no exception.

According to the New York Post, Rigsby purchased a $1.46 million Williamsburg penthouse.

“She’s a home owner 🏡 I don’t know what the f*** im doing with all this adulting and responsibility but we’re gonna figure it out,” he wrote in a June 16 Instagram post. “As someone who has experienced homelessness in my life, this is huge accomplishment that I’m so proud of. If you need a real estate agent in NYC @iamjesserose is AMAZING.”

3. Rigsby Makes Money Off Various Endorsement

With more than 900,000 followers on Instagram, Rigsby is also a social media influencer. He occasionally posts his paid advertisements, ranging from healthy food options to Colgate’s whitening toothpaste.

Most recently, he was been promoting Chobani.

“No more wasting your time staring at the inside of your fridge waiting for the perfect post workout snack to appear ! #ad,” he wrote on August 30. “@Chobani Complete is my favorite way to grab, go, and get my life together. With 25g of complete protein, the Chobani Complete Vanilla shake is one of my favorite post-sweat snacks.”

According to USA Today, an influencer with 1 million followers can get paid $10,000 per post.

4. What Will Rigsby Make from ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

While sites like Net Worth Spot don’t have an exact number for Rigby’s net worth, they predict the star is worth about $3.65 million.

However, that’s just a prediction from the outlet.

When considering how much Rigsby could earn from his endorsements, it could be as much as $5.84 million.

That number is also excluding what Rigsby could be earning from his gig on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Parade estimated that celebrities on the ABC show earn $125,000, per season. That includes 20 hours per week of training. Anyone who makes it past the first few rounds gets an extra $10,000 per week, the site added.

If Rigsby were to make it to the fifth round, another $5,000 gets tacked on to the $10,000, earning him $15,000 per week on top of the $125,000 starting salary, Parade wrote.

As the weeks go on, the numbers continue to grow. If he makes it to week seven, he’ll garner $20,000 per week, and if he gets voted into weeks eight and nine, Rigsby will see a check of $30,000.

If Rigsby makes it to the semi-final and final, the take-home check is $50,000, plus the Mirror Ball trophy.

Overall, “DWTS” celebrities who make it to the end of the competition could earn $360,000, according to reports cited by Parade.

Rigsby Comes from Humble Beginnings

Rigsby may be living in a nearly $1.5 million New York City apartment and earning up to $10,000 per paid Instagram post, but the Peloton instructor knows what it’s like to be down on his luck.

During an interview with Vogue, Rigsby said he previously struggled with homelessness for three years.

When Rigsby was 18 years old, he moved to New York an internship program at the Broadway Dance Center in New York, the instructor told the Washington Post. He had $1,000 in his bank account.

“I think part of it was me really wanting to escape North Carolina so that I could figure out me being gay, because there was so much shame there, and I wanted to experience a life where I could just start fresh,” he told the Washington Post. He moved to the Big Apple permanently in 2009.

He had to work hard to earn a living. Rigsby said he pack as many training sessions into the schedule as possible, sometimes teaching as many as 15 classes per week. “I was literally trying to cram as many jobs as I could into a 24-hour period and make as much money as I could,” he told the Washington Post. At the time, he was making $150 per class.

Rigsby’s rise to financial stability was slow, and he’s still afraid at times that he will lose everything he obtained. “I was like, ‘This is the first time in my life that I felt actually secure and actually like I’ve made it.’ It took a really long time,” he told the Washington Post, reflecting on a conversation he had with his therapist.

