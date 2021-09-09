Cheryl Burke’s DWTS Season 30 Partner Revealed: Report

Cheryl Burke is the longest-running professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars,” clocking in at 23 seasons of the regular series plus the “Juniors” edition in 2018. In that time, the 37-year-old dancer has come in 1st place twice, 2nd place twice and 3rd place twice, plus she has five seasons where she finished in 4th or 5th place — suffice to say, Burke has quite the resume.

Now she is taking to the ballroom for her 24th season in the fall of 2021. Read on to find out who she is paired with but be warned of spoilers.

SPOILER WARNING: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ON THE “DANCING WITH THE STARS” SEASON 30 CAST AND PRO/CELEBRITY PAIRINGS

The following information comes courtesy of Dance Dish with KB, a reputable spoiler site about “Dancing With the Stars.”

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Are Partners

Burke is paired with Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby. He has a huge social media following, according to his “Dancing With the Stars” press release bio, which reads:

Born in California and raised in North Carolina, Cody Rigsby came to New York

after college and worked as a professional dancer on projects including Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Victoria’s Secret, ELLE Magazine, SNL and more. This city, and the dance world within, gave Rigsby the tenacity to become a Peloton instructor; and his belief that life should be experienced authentically and fully is represented throughout his rides. Rigsby’s personal fitness goals are to be driven by the intention to always present the best version of himself, while inspiring members to be the same. As the director of Cycling Content at Peloton, Rigsby reminds everyone in his class to push themselves but have a good time doing it because we all need to have a little more fun. To help everyone feel at ease, Rigsby has been known for his stage-worthy singing, dancing and overall silliness on the bike, all matched with uplifting and up-tempo playlists packed with Top 40 hits, house tracks and more.

Outside of Peloton, Rigsby is a huge influencer across the board with over 1 million followers on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook combined.

Rigsby presents an interesting challenge for Burke because he has a huge fanbase but will they tune in to “Dancing With the Stars”? Will the average “Dancing With the Stars” viewer know who he is?

He will probably be quite successful in the early weeks because of his dance background, but Rigsby will probably have to work hard to win over the fans who had never even heard of him before the season started.

When he was announced as part of the cast, Rigsby said that he feels a bit rusty in the dance department, telling “Good Morning America,” “I’m definitely using muscles I haven’t used in a while because I’m dusting off those dancing shoes. But I’ve built up the endurance on Peloton in my cycling classes so I’m ready.”

The Rest of the Cast

Burke joins fellow female professional dancers Lindsay Arnold, Britt Stewart, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, and Jenna Johnson, plus fellow male professional dancers Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber, and Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

The other celebrities in the cast include country music singer Jimmie Allen, Spice Girl Mel C., reality star Christine Chiu, actor Brian Austin Green, actress Melora Hardin, social media influencer Olivia Jade, “Bachelor” Matt James, “The Talk” host Amanda Kloots, actor Martin Kove, Olympian Suni Lee, WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, reality star Kenya Moore, NBA star Iman Shumpert, and pop star JoJo Siwa.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

