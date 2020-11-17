Dancing With the Stars 2020 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated on DWTS Tonight? 11/16

The semifinals of Dancing With the Stars season 29 featured a double elimination after a night of performances from the remaining 6 celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners.

So, what happened during week 10 of DWTS, and which two couples were sent home at the end of the night? Read on to find out!

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Week 10 Recap

After AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke were eliminated last week, the 6 couples competing in the semifinals were: Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulmann and Jenna Johnson, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, and Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart.

First up for the night were Skai and Alan; their “redemption dance” was the Cha-Cha, and Bruno Tonioli joined them in rehearsals to help Skai improve from last time. The judges applauded her second attempt at the Cha-Cha, especially after a major error slipped her up the first time around. They scored 27 out of 30.

Justina and Sasha got to dance the Tango again for their redemption dance. Carrie Ann Inaba told her she was “on fire,” adding that she was “oozing sensuality.” The dance got two 9s from Bruno and Carrie Ann, and a 10 from Derek Hough for a total of 28 out of 30.

Johnny and Britt got coached remotely by Carrie Ann Inaba ahead of their salsa redemption dance. The judges agreed that it was “much better” than their first salsa, and gave them a 27 out of 30.

Nelly and Daniella, after being coached by Bruno, got a second chance at the paso doble.

Nev and Jenna performed a re-do of their lowest scoring dance of the season, which was the foxtrot (they first danced the foxtrot on week 1 of the competition). Derek Hough said it was a pure, classic foxtrot, and Bruno said Nev had an “instinct to interpret the music so exactly right.” Carrie Ann said he’s become a “true ballroom artist.” With praise like that, it was no surprise they got a perfect score of 30 out of 30.

