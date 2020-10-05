Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert’s Relationship: Fans Want Him to Propose Marriage

On October 5’s new episode of Dancing With the Stars, judge Derek Hough is expected to dance with his girlfriend and fellow professional dancer Hayley Erbert. The performance will mark Hough’s first time dancing on the DWTS stage since 2017.

As a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hough opened up on the positive impact isolating at home together. He revealed, “We came together, we got closer. We grew as a couple tremendously. We even started a YouTube channel together, cooking.”

Their closeness through the pandemic has many of the couples fans and followers wondering when Derek plans to put a ring on it. Any time Derek or Hayley posts a photo or video featuring their relationship, the comment section fills with sentiments like “Give her a ring already” and “Bruh propose already.” Even actress Jennifer Love Hewitt wants Hough to propose to Erbert; on one of Houghs recent posts, Hewitt commented, “Marry her! Put a ring on it!”

So, are they going to get engaged? It seems likely that marriage is a part of the couple’s future, though the “when” is still in question. Here’s what we know about their relationship today, and Hough’s plans to propose:

Hough & Erbert Have Been Teasing Fans With a Potential Future Proposal

Asking my girlfriend *JUICY* questions! – Dayley Life with Derek Hough and Hayley ErbertAsking my girlfriend, Hayley, some JUICY questions supplied by YOU! Can you guess what the most commonly asked question was?! Watch the video to find out… ——————————————— HAYLEY ERBERT Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/hayley.erbert/ DEREK HOUGH Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/derekhough/ 2020-09-24T16:00:30Z

The video featured Hough asking “juicy questions” to Erbert from his fans and followers; unsurprisingly, their most commonly asked question is “When will Derek propose to Hayley?” One of the questions asked during that YouTube video was “When are you guys having babies?” In response, Hough said “babies is definitely in the conversations.” Agreeing, Erbert said that chapter in their lives will “definitely” be after he puts a ring on it, gesturing to her empty ring finger. Joking, Hough said that maybe their YouTube channel’s celebratory video once they reached 500,000 YouTube followers would be a proposal video. At the end of the video, Erbert reminded viewers to subscribe so that Hough will have to finally propose.

Hough referenced their YouTube channel as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying once again that he’d consider proposing once they hit half a million subscribers. Their channel currently only has 32.8k subscribers.

Hough & Erbert Met Dancing as ‘DWTS’ Pros

Although Erbert is not performing on Dancing With the Stars as a troupe member this year due to COVID-19 production restrictions, her role in the DWTS show and touring cast is what led her to Hough in the first place. According to Entertainment Tonight, Hough was first linked to Erbert romantically in 2015. Opening up to the outlet about his relationship with Erbert, Hough told ET, “She’s really grounded. She’s really, really grounded — just really down to earth, and just [has] a good heart and a beautiful soul.”

Hough told ET in 2018 that he does want to get married one day, but that he isn’t in a rush. He said, “Do I feel pressured getting married? No, you know what, I don’t, actually. I’m building a house right now. I feel like I’ve been building it for 25 years now. It’s taken a long time, so for me, I’m looking at things in stages, and for me, that’s going to be the next stage. So, I can get settled, physically grounded, physically settled. And then who knows where life takes us.” Per Erbert’s past comments on social media, she and Hough have been living together for at least a year. They have four “fur babies” together, two cats and two dogs.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

