Fans Can’t Get Over New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couple

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Britt Stewart and her season 31 partner, actor Daniel Durant, revealed on Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, that they’re in a romantic relationship. Now, fans can’t get enough of the couple.

After Stewart uploaded a video to her Instagram Stories where Durant hugged her, fans took to Reddit to share their love for the couple. One person took a screenshot of the embrace, writing, “Sorry (not sorry), but this is too cute not to post!”

“I mean not going to lie I re-watched her video like 5 times,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “My jaw dropped when he hopped on and she was able to interpret everything he said. She’s come such a long way. I can’t even begin to express how proud of her I am. She’s amazing. Daniel is so blessed to have her in his life and vice versa. They are seriously the cutest couple.”

Stewart Says She’s Proud of Durant

After the “Dancing With the Stars” tour came to an end, Stewart wrote about how proud she was of her boyfriend on Instagram.

“It’s now been over a week without @danielndurant on tour and it just doesn’t feel the same!” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of Daniel for bringing such a radiant and contagious energy to the @dwtstourofficial stage and everything he does in life!”

She added, “He makes any space he’s in feel full and bright. I’m really so grateful that the whole #TeamSignToShine was able to experience tour and share our hearts with all of you! I will always cherish these memories.”

The video that accompanied the post showed off Durant and Stewart dancing together on several different tour stops.

There Could be Another ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Season 31 finalist and “Dancing With the Stars” live co-host Gabby Windey and “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Alan Bersten enjoyed their first date after the live tour wrapped up, according to a source speaking to People.

“They’re both single. He wants to find love and so does she,” a source told the outlet. “He asked her out. This is their first date. They haven’t been out at all. He was so excited to take Gabby out. They grew really close while Gabby was on DWTS and they remained close. The hope for both of them is that something blossoms from this.”

People who saw the couple out together told the outlet that they were “constantly smiling and giggling” while on their date.

“They were very engaged in each other’s conversation,” one source told People. “They ate fried zucchini chips and Gabby took photos of their food as Alan looked at her and smiled. They seemed very into one another.”

Fans have been hoping Windey and Bersten would get together since they danced together on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 when Windey’s partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, took a week off after testing positive for COVID-19.

After photos from the first tour date were posted on Instagram, fans took to the comments to express how much they wanted two of the dancers to date one another.

“Love Gabby and Alan together, they would make a cute couple,” one person commented on a post.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.