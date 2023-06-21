DWTS Pros Share Never-Before-Seen Footage of Baby’s Birth: WATCH

It’s been an exciting month for “Dancing With the Stars” pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Nikita, on May 30, 2023.

On June 15, 2023, the new parents shared details about their baby’s birth story in a candid Instagram video that included clips of their time in the hospital during labor and delivery.

“To be honest, I was never scared of the delivery process. The scariest part for me about this whole thing was getting the IV in my arm. I HATE needles and the thought of a catheter in my body freaked me out. Anyway… They put in my IV and my contractions finally started,” Karagach wrote in the caption of the post. She went on to say that she decided to get an epidural because the pain became unbearable.

Karagach was in labor for more than 12 hours before she started to push, and baby Nikita was born 10 minutes later.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Revealed Their Daughter’s Nickname

On May 31, 2023, Karagach and Pashkov introduced their daughter to the world, sharing a few pictures of her on Instagram. After taking a few days to soak in their newborn, Karagach posted a message to her Instagram Stories thanking fans for their patience and support as she and her husband adjusted to their next chapter.

“I just wanted to thank you for being patient with me. I know I haven’t been on social media in a while but I’m trying to be present in the moment and enjoy these first few days we had with her at home,” Karagach wrote on June 4, 2023.

In the time since, Karagach and Pashkov have been frequently sharing posts of their daughter, sharing their love and excitement with their fans. In their birth story, the couple also shared the nickname they’ve given their daughter, which is “Kita.”

“We’ve never felt a love like this… I’ve falling [sic] so deep in love with our little family and I couldn’t picture the day of delivery any better. We love you Kita, thank you for choosing us to be your mom and dad,” the caption on the couple’s joint post read.

Pasha Pashkov Shared Details of Labor & Delivery in His Own Words

Prior to the couple’s joint post, Pashkov shared some footage from the hospital prior to baby Nikita’s arrival.

“We are in love. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents, Nikita,” he captioned a post on his feed. Pashkov shared videos of Karagach in her hospital gown as she prepared to welcome baby Nikita.

“Dani rocked gowns by ‘Cedars,'” he said in the video he put together. He also shared that the couple chose to have “Friends” on the television in their hospital room. The 90s sitcom is their favorite show. When Nikita made her entrance into the world, Pashkov said it was a “magical moment.”

“I told her a long story about how I met her mother,” he captioned another portion of the video. He shared videos of the family leaving the hospital after getting discharged and taking their “first car ride around LA.” He also shared a few other firsts, including their first walk as a family.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Shares Surprising Update Following Divorce