DWTS Alum Shares Surprising Update Following Divorce

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has provided fans with an update on the relationship she has with her ex-husband following their divorce. Jana Kramer, who appeared on season 23 of the dance competition show, says that she and her ex, Mike Caussin, have been getting along swimmingly since their split.

“He and I have a great relationship, you know, everything is good,” Kramer said on the June 5, 2023, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “When stuff does come up, we’re like, ‘Hey, can we kind of talk this out?’ We still have our moments where we get frustrated but we’re able to communicate in such better way now, so that’s been nice. We’ve had more respect out of our marriage than in our marriage,” she admitted.

Kramer and Caussin split in April 2021 and co-parent their two young kids, Jolie and Jace.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jana Kramer Says She Looks at Mike Caussin Differently

For the past several years, Kramer has been dealing with a volatile relationship that involved quite a bit of infidelity. Although she had forgiven Caussin for his missteps over time, the two seemed to end up in the same place and they ultimately realized that the cycle couldn’t be broken.

Ultimately, Kramer needed to get out of her marriage. “‘It’s time,'” she captioned an Instagram post in April 2021, confirming her split.

“As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” she continued.

“Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone,” she added.

Now, more than two years later, Kramer says she looks at Caussin differently.

“I let go of a lot of things and just look at him as the father of my kids. I don’t want any bad energy. I just don’t want it. I don’t want hatred, I don’t want heaviness,” she said on her podcast.

Jana Kramer Is Expecting Her Third Child

As Kramer and Caussin have things figured out on their end, Kramer has officially moved on with someone else — and the two are engaged. On May 25, 2023, just a few months after going Instagram official with her new guy, Kramer confirmed that she is engaged to Allan Russell, a soccer player who hails from Scotland.

About two weeks later, Kramer revealed that she and Russell are expecting their first child together.

“I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing,” Kramer told People magazine. “I’m letting it all sink in. It’s everything I’ve wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, ‘You deserve the happy ending,'” she added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum’s Look-Alike Son Walks First Red Carpet Since Her Death