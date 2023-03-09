‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Daniella Karagach Reunites With Mirrorball Partner in New Video

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach has reunited with Iman Shumpert in a new set of photos and videos she posted on Instagram.

“We’ve missed you Shump,” Karagach wrote as the caption of the post, which included photos of her and her husband, Pasha Pashkov, posing with Shumpert. She also included a video of their reunion.

Shumpert gives Karagach a hug before leaning down to cradle her baby bump. The last photo in the set is of Shumpert putting his head on Karagach’s stomach.

Karagach and Shumpert met when they were partnered up for “Dancing With the Stars” season 29. They overcame their huge difference in height to pull through with the win at the end of the season, thanks in part to the incredible lifts they were able to pull off.

Daniella Karagach Shared a Video of Her Telling Iman Shumpert She Was Pregnant

Daniella Karagach revealed that Iman Shumpert actually had her favorite reaction of everyone when she told him she was pregnant.

In the Instagram video, set to the song “imagine” by Ben Platt, Karagach cries as she looks at multiple pregnancy tests. Then, she and her husband hug their parents after telling them. The video then shows off Facetime calls between the couple and their friends including “Dancing With the Stars” alum Kate Flannery.

“A baby? Are you having a baby?!” Flannery asks in the video before smiling and cheering for the couple.

Shumpert’s reaction was Karagach’s favorite, however.

“We have to take care of the baby, so we’re good,” Karagach can be heard saying while on a call with him. He immediately has a shocked reaction on his face before lighting up with the biggest smile and clapping.

“To be honest most of our reveal to our friends and family was so spontaneous that we didn’t even get a chance to get it on video,” Karagach wrote. “I wish I had more because some were too freaking good. Here are some I remembered to record and put a smile on my face anytime I rewatch. I can’t believe how fast time flew and how crazy it is that I’m already in my last trimester!!!”

Iman Shumpert Almost Didn’t Do ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Shumpert revealed during a first-person post written for Ebony.com that he didn’t originally want to do “Dancing With the Stars.”

Shumpert said that he was still training for the NBA when he got the call to do “Dancing With the Stars,” and he thought that the show reached out because they thought he retired.

“And I originally wasn’t going to do it because I felt like that would be the feeling if people saw me on the show – that he’s just a retired player,” he said. “Then, I found out my mom loved the show and she got super excited when I got on the phone with her. After talking with my wife, she said the same thing.”

He added, “Having the encouragement threw it over the time. But trust me, I’d never actually sat down and watched the show.”

He also said that he was nervous after watching a couple of episodes prior to heading into rehearsals.

“I actually was kind of nervous, like ‘I don’t think this is for me,’” he said he was thinking. “‘Unless I have a tall partner, this is going to be pretty difficult.’”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.