DWTS Couple Share Huge News: ‘We Did a Thing’

Popular “Dancing With the Stars” duo Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov shared big news with fans on May 3. The couple uploaded a joint video to Instagram, announcing that they’ve purchased their first home together.

“We did a thing,” Karagach captioned the video, set to Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things.” Karagach added the hashtags “#homeowners #firsthomeLA #newbeginnings #family.”

Karagrach and Pashkov first met back in 2009 through the dance world. They started dating in 2010 and got engaged two years later. In 2014, they exchanged vows and, in 2023, they welcomed their first child together; a daughter they named Nikita.

Fans Are Thrilled for Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov

Karagach and Pashkov have been professional dancers since they were young. However, in 2019, their lives changed forever when they landed gigs as pros on “Dancing With the Stars.” The job has afforded them some great opportunities, and has made them some great income over the years, which could a the reason behind the purchase of their home.

In their Instagram video, the two embraced one another in the empty home, which features at least three stories. In the background, fans could see two railings on two different floors above the landing that the two were filming on.

Karagach and Pashkov stood on the bottom floor while kissing and sharing a special moment together, recording it with a cell phone that was propped up nearby. They then took out their new house keys and dangled them in front of the camera for all to see.

Fans are thrilled that the two were able to buy a home together.

“Omg. I knew you guys would find the perfect place to call home.. Congrats on this new exciting journey.. So beyond happy for you guys,” one person wrote.

“CONGRATULATIONS!! So so happy for you two,” someone else added.

“Hooray for you!!! Congratulations on the new home!!!” a third person said.

“Y’all trusted the process & it all worked out,” a fourth comment read.

Daniella Karagach Returned to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 3 Months After Giving Birth

The year 2023 was filled with big changes for Karagach and Pashkov as they became first-time parents.

“Nikita,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post after welcoming their baby girl. Three months later, Karagach was back in her high heels, dancing with Jason Mraz on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Karagach said that she loved seeing her husband with their daughter. When it came to returning to the show, Karagach said that she’s “very fortunate” that Pashkov’s parents live in Los Angeles to help with child care.

“I’m so excited to be back,” she told the outlet, adding, “it was an amazing three months at home with her and now I just gotta get back on my feet so I can help her more.”

With both Karagach and Pashkov likely returning to the show for years to come, it makes sense that they would buy a home in Los Angeles, not too far from the DWTS studio.

