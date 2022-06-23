Daniella Karagach Admits She Has ‘No Idea’ How Network Move Affects DWTS

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov served as choreographers on “So You Think You Can Dance” season 17.

They choreographed a ChaCha for contestants Alexis Warr and Keaton Kermode.

“So honored to have been a part of @danceonfox,” Karagach wrote on Instagram. “Tune in tomorrow at 9pm to watch our choreography come to life! Loved every minute and can’t wait to share more.”

Other choreographers for the June 22, 2022 episode included Jaci Royal, Dominique Kelley, Talia Favia, Mel Charlot, Teddy Forance and Bryan Friedman.

After her time on the show aired, Karagach shared an Instagram post congratulating the contestants.

Karagach Does Not Know ‘Anything’ About the Future of DWTS

In an interview with Inside Dance after their time on “So You Think You Can Dance,” Pashkov and Karagach weighed in on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

“I’m not going to lie to you, we just do our job,” Karagach told the outlet. “We show up and we choreograph. We don’t have any idea how the move affects the show in any way.”

She also said that they are both still waiting for the call to see if they’ll be in the upcoming season of the show.

Alan Bersten Called His Time on SYTYCD a ‘Full-Circle’ Moment

Alan Bersten was also a choreographer on season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“I can’t even lie this is such a full circle moment, and it means a lot to me,” he wrote on Instagram before the show aired. “I am so excited to share that I had the incredible opportunity to choreograph for tonight’s episode on @danceonfox !!”

He added, “9 years ago I was a contestant and here I am back in the studio probably even more nervous than before! It was such a great experience.”

Bersten choreographed a Jive for contestants Carter Williams and Ralyn Johnson.

In an interview with Inside Dance, Bersten reflected on his time on “So You Think You Can Dance” and empathized with the contestants.

“Here it is, nine years ago, I was a contestant on that stage,” he told the magazine. “I know exactly how they are all feeling, it is nerve-wracking.”

He appreciated his couple doing so well with his choreography, however.

“Ralyn is really coming out of her shell and going out there and doing what she does best, in performing outside of her comfort zone,” he told Inside Dance. “And then Carter going out there in his comfort zone and feeling himself – it was great. I hope they make it far.”

As far as season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Bersten is also waiting to get the call to see if he can come back to the show. He is excited about the upcoming season, however.

“I truthfully think it’s a good thing,” Bersten told Hollywood Life. “I feel like everything is moving to streaming, and we will be the first live show on a streaming platform which makes it special. It feels like we’re the ones breaking the ground on that.”

He added, “I’m excited for that and I just feel like it’s going to be so grand because Disney is magical.”

He also said he wasn’t sure what else may be changing about the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

