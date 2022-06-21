‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Splits From Significant Other

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba has announced a split from her significant other.

Inaba and her now ex-boyfriend, Fabien Viteri, were dating on and off since 2020. The couple first went public on Instagram in September of that year.

Inaba shared on May 13, 2021 that she was “single. Again.”

Now, she told The Sun that she and Viteri have split once again.

Inaba Is Proud to be Single

Inaba told the outlet that she is proud to be “single at 54” and said that she has “never felt happier” than she does now.

“I am happier than I have ever been,” she told The Sun. “The pandemic was a good time to do introspection and work on things that weren’t so great and change parts of myself and delve deeper.”

She added, “I am really settled. I am 54, and yes, I am single. To some people, that can be triggering, and even for myself, at points, it has been.”

She said that it was “absolutely special” and that she continues to make “choices that feel really good.”

“I am already a bit of a recluse, I needed to re-acclimate, although this reality television, I feel like I am in my home. This is the world I have been working in for most of my life, so it makes me feel great to be here,” she told The Sun at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Inaba Previously Thanked Her ‘The Talk’ Costar For the Relationship

On September 21, 2021, Inaba talked about her love life on an episode of “The Talk,” which she was a co-host of at the time. During her talk, she said she was so grateful that Sharon Osbourne wished Inaba would find love again.

“I have fallen in love and am now in a committed relationship,” she told her cohosts. “Mrs. O, you asked for it, remember? For the beginning of the year we did our dreams and wishes for everybody. You called it. So thank you. I wish you would have done it earlier, but anyway.”

She added that she met her new boyfriend in her neighborhood while walking their dogs.

“His name is Fabien… He’s older than I am, and he’s a wonderful human being,” she said. “And now, I understand how a relationship can work. He’s been so supportive and a mature adult, cause maybe sometimes I’m not so that’s working really well.”

Since then, Inaba and Viteri went on many trips with one another including different camping trips and romantic getaways.

Previously, Inaba was engaged to Rob Derringer, but they called it off in 2017. Before that, Inaba was in a long-term relationship with “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, but the two broke up. Chigvintsev is now engaged to Nikki Bella, and they have one child together.

Inaba debuted her new haircut on Instagram on June 12, 2022 on her way to the Critics Choice Real TV awards, where she presented alongside “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

