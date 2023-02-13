DWTS Family Celebrates Alum’s Huge Honor

The “Dancing With the Stars” family is celebrating a huge achievement for one of its members — contestant DeMarcus Ware was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Super Bowl weekend 2023.

Here’s how the “Dancing With the Stars” family celebrated:

Lindsay Arnold Said She is ‘Beyond Happy’ For DeMarcus Ware On His Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction

On February 9, the NFL announced the nine former players and coaches who make up the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 —cornerback/safety Ronde Barber, coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive end/defensive tackle/nose tackle Joe Klecko, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Ken Riley, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas, and lineback/defensive end DeMarcus Ware.

Ware was a contestant on season 27 of “Dancing With the Stars.” He and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold finished in 7th place, and Arnold could not be happier for him getting enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“THIS! Beyond happy for you,” wrote Arnold on her Instagram stories where she re-posted Ware’s announcement post. “DeMarcus Ware, it’s no secret he is an insanely talented football player, but he is also one of the nicest people you will ever meet! Genuine, kind, a great father and husband. Grateful to know you, D!”

The Rest of the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Was Overjoyed As Well

On Ware’s Instagram post announcing his enshrinement, Ware wrote, “Football immortality in God’s perfect timing. I did enough,” with praise hands.

In the comments, many other “Dancing With the Stars” family members left messages of congratulations.

“Congratulations D Ware, welcome home,” wrote Emmitt Smith, who was the season 3 champ and is a Pro Football HOF member himself.

“That’s it. Congratulations, my friend,” wrote season 27 champ and radio host Bobby Bones.

Former troupe member Hayley Erbert wrote, “Wow, amazing! Congrats.”

Two-time “Dancing With the Stars” contestant and actor Gilles Marini wrote, “Well deserved, congratulations.”

And Arnold added, “This is incredible!!!! Congrats!!!”

There were also comments from celebrities Adam Schefter, Deion Sanders, Chris Canty, Snoop Dogg, Reggie Wayne, Robert Mathis, Shawne Merriman, TJ Ward and many others.

After the ceremony on Super Bowl weekend, Ware made an Instagram post of himself with his fellow inductees in the class of 2023 and wrote, “Man, WHAT just happened? Head still spinning. Honored to go into the Hall with these guys.”

He also posted a video of himself playing in high school when he “wasn’t really that good” and encouraged athletes to stick with their dreams.

“Spoiler alert‼️ Number 8 in the blue & white wasn’t really that good 😳. He only had a few catches and tackles that season. He accepted his ONLY scholarship offer(@troytrojansfootball) and worked hard to compensate for the talent he didn’t have. He went on to play in the @nfl, became a SuperBowl Champion AND was inducted into ProFootball HOF🧥!! I am ‘he,'” wrote Ware. “Keep loving and believing in yourself. Happy Super Bowl Sunday. Good luck fellas.”

It’s a shame DWTS only airs once a year now because they can’t get current football players anymore because the show coincides with football season.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in the fall of 2023 on Disney Plus.