The DWTS Performance That Brought Derek Hough to Tears

During the Monday, November 7 episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” one performance moved Derek Hough to tears, which is unusual for the pro-turned-judge. He is always very thoughtful and sincere in his critiques, but seeing him choke back tears is rare.

Here’s what happened and what Hough said about the performance:

Derek Hough Said Daniel Durant’s Section Without Music Was ‘Insanely Powerful’

For ’90s night, actor Daniel Durant and his pro partner Britt Stewart performed a jazz dance to Depeche Mode’s song “Enjoy the Silence.” At one point, they had the music drop out and they danced in silence to show everyone what it is like for Durant, who was born deaf.

Afterward, all the judges were full of praise for the whole dance, but especially that moment.

“Daniel, that was so insanely powerful because it made me realize how much I depend on the music,” said Hough. “So to share that experience [gets choked up], that was powerful, man. But just beyond that, your dancing, man. You’re such a great partner to Britt. You support her, you’re there for her, you lift her, you’re strong for her and that, for me, is as important as being a great dancer and you’re both, brother. Thank you for that.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba added, “That dance was not only educational and profound, it was so funky … I’m so proud of you and it’s an honor to watch you dance.”

“Daniel, the world is proud of you because tonight, I think we all felt it was like magic. We felt the sound of silence and we were all mesmerized. What you do out here is so special, it is a gift to us,” said judge Bruno Tonioli.

On her Instagram post with video of the performance, Stewart wrote a tribute to her partner, thanking him for changing her life.

“It’s always hard for me to find the words after something really touches me. Last night felt profound and bigger than Daniel and I,” wrote Stewart. “Daniel, thank you for letting us into your world last night. You are changing my life. To all of you, THANK YOU for your continued support!!! You helped us get into the SEMI FINALS!!!!! We are so excited and beyond grateful! Let’s go all the way team!!!”

Inaba Also Gave Durant Her Condolences For the Loss of His Birth Mother

In Durant’s video package, he shared his emotional and heartbreaking story of his relationship with his birth mother. He said that she was deaf as well and started doing drugs at some point, which culminated in her abandoning him at a friend’s house.

“As a baby, she left me at her friend’s house and my birth mom never showed up. Growing up, I would see other families with their full, biological parentsa nd kids and I would wonder why did I have the same thing?” said Durant.

He went on to recount how they reconnected when he was a senior in high school, then she later died of cancer.

Durant said:

When I graduated from high school, I got a message and it was my birth mother and we decided to meet for the first time. She hugged me right away. I felt weird. But at the same time, I knew that this was my birth mother, I could feel my blood. Then a couple years later, I found that she had cancer all throughout her body, it was really bad. I told her thank you for giving me life and I understand because she went through a hard life. And about two weeks later, she passed away. And to this day, I still feel regret. I feel stupid, I wish I had saw her more. So I could save her or do something. But at the same time, I accept it, and I felt like she was relieved because she saw me for the last time. It still messes me up to this day. It’s difficult and emotional for me to share this story, but I’m so happy that I can share my heart and soul with Britt and everyone watching in the world.

After his dance, an emotional Inaba said to Durant, “Daniel, first of all, I want to say I’m sorry for your loss and I want you to know that you are saving so many people out there by sharing your experience this way.”

Durant and Stewart ended up tied for fourth place on the night with a score of 39. They have now made it to the top six couples that will dance next week in the semifinals.

In his Instagram stories after the show, Hough teased that things about to get real.

“What the heck is happening?! We’re here. It’s the semifinals next week and then the finals of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31. It’s been incredible and it’s just about to get real,” said Hough, adding, “What a night! And it’s just gonna get even crazier, so stay tuned.”