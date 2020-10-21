WATCH: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Incredible Performance on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

This week on Dancing With the Stars, judge Derek Hough took the dance floor once again. This time, he was joined by his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, and their performance did not disappoint fans.

During the Monday, October 19 episode of DWTS, professional dancer Derek Hough stunned everyone when he took the ballroom floor alongside Erbert.

Before performing, Hough teased that the dance would be full of passion and love, a promise on which he definitely delivered. Both partners got a chance to shine in the choreography they had been practicing in their home in the week leading up to the performance.

Hough and Erbert danced a paso doble to Taalbi Brothers’ “Uccen.” Hough had not stepped foot on the DWTS ballroom floor for over three years, last performing on season 23 of the show when he finished in sixth place.

Hough is still the winningest pro on the show, though. The professional dancer has won the mirrorball trophy six times in his tenure on the show.

The day of the episode, Hough urged his followers to tune in to his performance.

“Tonight I’m performing on the [Dancing With the Stars] floor for the first time in over three years, and I wouldn’t want to be dancing with anyone else,” he wrote. “Also, why am I holding her ear?”

Hough Says it was a ‘Privilege’ to Dance on ‘DWTS’ Again

In an Instagram post following his performance, Hough gushed about how amazing it was to dance on the DWTS floor once again.

“It’s a privilege to dance on this iconic floor once again,” he wrote. “Having a platform to create and showcase something that you love, with someone you love is truly special. I never take for granted having the opportunity to share with so many.”

He went on to say that the viewers and fans of the show are great and credited them with making sure the show has been on the air for so many years.

“DWTS has given so much for so many years allowing a community of dancers to thrive,” he wrote. “Including myself. Feeling full of gratitude and appreciation this morning. Looking forward to the rest of the season and many more in the future. Much Love.”

Hough and Erbert have been together for some time, and they actually met on a tour in connection to Dancing With the Stars.

Entertainment Tonight first romantically linked Hough and Erbert in 2015, and Hough spoke to the outlet in 2017 about his hopes to get married someday. He’s just waiting for the perfect time to get engaged.

“I want to marry once,” he said at the time. “I want to be with that person that I love dearly. I want to get to know that person. I feel like, if anything, it’s something that I don’t feel like should be rushed into doing at all.”

