Derek Hough Catches Guest Reactions to Him in Photos at Recent Wedding

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough said that he loved the way guests at a wedding responded to his dancing.

Hough posted pictures of himself getting down at the event, and in one of the last photos, former “DWTS” pro Mark Ballas appeared to be in the background.

“Love ❤️ these two humans and so happy to celebrate with them on their big day!” Hough captioned the post on July 23, referring to his friends — Arielle Vandenberg and Matt Cutshall — tying the knot.

“What makes these photos even better is looking at the reactions of people in the background 😂,” Hough added. “ooo a flower.”

Hough’s friends who posted remarks in the comments section of his Instagram post agreed.

“Nobody flips me like you Derek,” Cutshall said.

“I’ll never get over you flipping anyone who crosses your path! Hahaha,” Vanderberg added.

“I feel it’s not fair to the other guests if Derek Hough dances at your wedding!” read a top comment.

Hough began his career as a professional dancer on “DWTS” during season 5 when he was paired with Jennie Garth.

He has gone on to become the most-winning “DWTS” professional, with six Mirrorball trophies. He’s also a three-time Emmy winner.

Though Hough is no longer a part of “DWTS” as a dancer, he has returned to the series as a judge.

Hough Slipped About His Own Wedding

Based on the pictures he shared via Instagram, Hough’s fiance, Hayley Ebert also attended the nuptials. Their wedding is around the corner, Hough told Extra TV.

“The wedding is also this fall. August,” said Hough told the outlet. “It’s the first time I’ve said that actually, so I probably get in trouble from the wife.”

Hough and Ebert have been engaged since June 2022.

When asked by Extra, Hough teased that Ballas “might be” his best man. Hough served as Ballas’ best man when he got married to BC in November 2016.

Ballas made his debut on “DWTS” in 2007 and is a three-time Mirrorball champion.

After quitting in 2017, he returned for season 31 to dance with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

But he announced he wouldn’t be returning for season 32, as noted by Entertainment Weekly.

Hough Said He Is Ready for Season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

While Ballas won’t be returning, Hough said he is looking forward to the new season of “DWTS.”

Not only is Hough getting married and going to be a judge on “DWTS,” he’s also heading a multi-city tour. The dancer said he is ready to do it all.

“It’s going to be a lot,” Hough told TV Insider in June. “But you know me. I thrive in ‘organized chaos,’ if you will.”

“The idea of being on tour, doing four or five shows a week, and then flying back to do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is definitely manageable,” he added.

“DWTS” is scheduled to return to Disney+ and ABC in the fall. Hough will join Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli on the judge’s panel, and Julianne Hough will be co-hosting the show, along with Mirrorball champ Alfonso Ribeiro.