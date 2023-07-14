Derek Hough Goes Viral in Blind Dance Video

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Derek Hough teamed up with choreographer Kyle Hanagami for a fun video that was shared on YouTube in June 2023. The post had garnered more than 1.3 million views at the time of this writing.

Then, when a fan shared the video on Twitter on June 27, 2023, it went viral again. As of press time, it had more than 2.3 million views.

In the video, Hanagami was behind Hough as he called out dance moves and Hough had to put it together without seeing anything.

“Let’s see if Derek can learn this dance routine without seeing it,” Hanagami says at the beginning of the video. He then called out a series of moves before a track played and they put it all together. Hough ended up doing an impressive job — and fans noticed.

Derek Hough Was Praised for His Routine

Hanagami has been doing this YouTube segment for quite some time, and has different guests on his channel to film. Hough, however, seemed to hit all the marks and totally nail his performance.

Many of the comments on the post praised Hough for doing a great job — and for doing the routine even better than the other two dancers in the video (one being Hanagami).

“Wow he picked up the moves so fast,” read a comment on Hanagami’s YouTube video.

“Derek is the man. Holy smokes he killed it,” someone else wrote.

“Hough hit it way harder than they did… he knows dance jargon… he’s also that good,” a third person added.

“Such an interesting concept! We all know Derek would’ve gotten the dance right away if he saw how it’s done, but so interesting to see how Derek interprets just through instruction,” a fourth echoed.

Derek Hough Is Ready for Season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Hough has a lot going on in his life in 2023 between his upcoming August wedding to Hayley Erbert and his multi-city tour, but he is planning on being on the judge’s panel for the new season of “Dancing With the Stars,” which is expected to premiere in the fall.

“It’s going to be a lot. But you know me. I thrive in ‘organized chaos,’ if you will. The idea of being on tour, doing four or five shows a week, and then flying back to do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is definitely manageable,” Hough told TV Insider in an interview that was published on June 1, 2023.

“I think now it’ll be fun for people who come to the tour to also see me on the show, which is going to be on both Disney+ and ABC. I love having that instant reaction with the audience at my shows who also watch Dancing With the Stars. They’ll say, ‘Hey, I love that dance the other night’ or ‘I wish you’d given this couple a higher score.’ It’s special being able to have that connection,” he also told the outlet.

Hough will be seated on the judge’s panel next to Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Hough’s sister, Julianne Hough, will be taking over the show’s hosting duties alongside Mirrorball champ, Alfonso Ribeiro.

