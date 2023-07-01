Derek Hough Fans Flood ‘Stunning’ Post With Comments

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough showed his 3.1 million Instagram followers on June 29 that he loves his fiance, Hayley Ebert, to infinity.

Hough, 38, and Ebert, 28, made the infinity symbol with their bodies for an Instgram post on June 29. Ebert, who donned an orange dress, stood behind Hough, who wore a grey polo and striped slacks. They positioned their arms to create a horizontal figure eight.

“Love you Infinity ♾️,” Hough captioned the image.

The infinity symbol represents the idea that “something unlimited, endless, without bound,” writes Britannica. The symbol typically associated with infinity was created in 1655 by English mathematician John Wallis, according to Britannica. The symbol can be used in three realms — mathematical, the physical, and the metaphysical — per the encyclopedia.

Hough’s picture garnered nearly 65,000 likes and more than 365 comments.

“Stunning photo,” wrote “Dancing With the Stars” professional Emma Slater.

“The coolest,” added “Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul.

One fan said they were inspired to recreate the photo. “Exquisite 🔥 I absolutely want to do this with my husband and hang it in our home but alas it will be like one of those Pinterest fails,” said the social media user.

Hough danced on “DWTS” from 2007 to 2016 and became the most-winning professional dancer, with six Mirror Ball trophies. In 2020, Hough announced he would return to “DWTS” as a professional judge. He will continue in that role for season 32 of the hit reality competition, which airs in the fall.

When Are Hough and Ebert Getting Married?

Hough slipped about when he and his fiance were getting married during an interview.

“The wedding is also this fall. August,” Hough told Extra, “It’s the first time I’ve said that actually, so I’ll probably get in trouble from the wife.”

Hough and Ebert have been engaged since 2022 after seven years of dating. “It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

The couple met in 2015 when Ebert was hired as a troupe member for “Dancing With the Stars,” per People. Before they confirmed their relationship, Hough told Ellen DeGeneres in 2016 that he changed his mind about children and marriage.

“You know, if you would have asked me like a year ago, or two years ago, I’d probably [have been] like: ‘I’m not really looking [for that].’ But I’m kind of in a place now in my life, kind of in a transition, and yeah — I see myself married with kids within the next five years, so, we’ll see,” he said.

Hough was the best man for Mark Ballas — a former “DWTS” professional dancer — when he got married, and when speaking with Extra in 2023, he said Ballas “might be” his best man when he ties the knot.

Why Hough Wasn’t ‘Surprised’ Tyra Banks Left ‘DWTS’

There have been some shakeups to “Dancing With the Stars” over the past year. Beloved judge Len Goodman died in April, months after relinquishing his role as head judge after 15 years on the series.

Both Hough siblings will be on the series again, with Derek Hough on the judge’s panel and Julianne Hough co-hosting the competition with “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro.

Hough and Ribeiro landed the co-hosting gig after Banks stepped down after three years at the helm. She told TMZ she wanted to focus on her businesses.

Derek Hough wasn’t shocked about Banks’ decision.

“She’s got a lot on her plate and a lot of things happening in her future. She’s one person that will always work and will always be an entrepreneur and always create opportunities. And she’s a powerhouse,” he told Us Weekly.