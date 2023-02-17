Derek Hough Opens Up About ‘Sexy’ First Kiss With Hayley Erbert

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough says one of his New Year’s Resolutions in 2023 is to get married to his fiance, Hayley Erbert, and he also shared that their first kiss was on stage.

During an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on February 17, 2023, the professional dancer and “Dancing With the Stars” judge said he hopes to get married sooner rather than later. He also made a big career announcement in the form of going on a 50-city tour in 2023.

“Do you like to set yourself up for failure?” Kelly Clarkson joked with the dancer.

Hough responded, “I’m so excited to go on tour. It’s the first time I’ve gone on tour in four years. … And it’s also special because I’ve never performed with Hayley since we’ve been together.”

He then revealed that his first kiss with Erbert was on stage during the 2015 live tour.

“So there was a moment when we were actually on stage dancing, doing the Rumba, the dance of love, and it was the last show, and the dancers from the side of the stage were all [yelling] kiss!” Hough revealed. “So our first kiss was actually on stage.”

Clarkson revealed, “That’s sexy!”

The Couple Previously Shared Their Proposal Video

After getting engaged in 2022, Hough and Erbert shared a story time behind their engagement and a video of their actual proposal. They announced their engagement on June 2, 2023, after seven years together.

At first, Hough was going to propose during their April 2022 trip to Tulum, Mexico, but he ended up changing his mind. Erbert revealed that she thought he was going to propose to her during that trip.

“I actually had a feeling he was gonna do it in Tulum. … I said it to a few of my friends, and so it’s kind of a good thing he didn’t do it in Tulum otherwise I would’ve been kind of expecting it,” Erbert said during the video.

Instead, Hough decided to propose to Erbert at their own home.

“Our home is where we’ve built our life together,” added Hayley. “It’s where we were quarantined together for almost two years. It’s where we started everything, so it’s a special place to us.”

Erbert Shared an Instagram Reel Preparing for the Wedding

In early 2023, Erbert shared a behind-the-scenes look at wedding planning that involved packing boxes to ask her future bridesmaids if they would stand by her side.

“Eeeeekkkkk. Things are happening,” she captioned the video alongside a heart eyes and a bride emoji.

The video revealed six gift boxes, likely meaning that each side of the bridal party will be made up of six close friends and families.

On Valentine’s Day, Hough posted a video of Erbert, writing, “Whoah, I’m gonna Marry this woman. Lucky man ❤️🕺🏼 Happy Valentines my love @hayley.erbert.”

The couple have not revealed a date or venue for their wedding at the time of writing, though Hough told Heavy in October 2022 that the first step was to find a venue for their big day.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.