Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Share Honeymoon Highlights

“Dancing with the Stars” entertainers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert finally got married on August 26 in a stunning Monterey, California event. Now, the DWTS stars are enjoying their long-awaited honeymoon, and they shared a few highlights with eager fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Are Honeymooning in Italy

On September 2, Hough and Erbert shared a video on their Instagram pages that provided some glimpses into their honeymoon. “Part 1 – First trip as a married couple. There should be a name for that 🤔 #mrandmrshough,” Hough teased in the caption of the post.

Ahead of leaving for their honeymoon, the newlyweds provided some insight into their plans. Hough and Erbert told People they chose Italy for their trip, in part, because, “We’ve never experienced it properly.” While Hough noted he had been to Italy previously for competitions, he had never explored the area purely for enjoyment.

“It’s really great because it’s a place that we’re going to be able to experience together for the first time,” Hough added. Their itinerary covers several locations throughout Italy. “We’re hitting everywhere from Lake Como, Positano, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany, Florence. We’re hitting it all,” the “Dancing with the Stars” judge noted.

“Part 1” of the honeymoon video shared by Erbert & Hough showed they were making the most of their first few days in Italy. E! News noted the initial experiences the newlyweds embraced took place in Lake Como. Their excursions included a relaxing boat ride along the coast, multiple dives into the water, and, of course, exquisite Italian food.

Hough & Erbert Packed a Lot into a Few Days

The “Dancing with the Stars” entertainers definitely embraced their sense of adventure during the early days of their Italian honeymoon. Erbert was seen wakeboarding at one point, and at another, they both jumped off an arched stone walkway into the water.

Hough jumped into the water from the arch first without hesitation, but Erbert initially declared she couldn’t do it. A few seconds later, however, she successfully made the jump as well. The couple did some biking to take in the stunning scenery and clearly enjoyed all the area had to offer, both in terms of views and food.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans and friends gushed over the couple’s video. Pasha Pashkov noted it “Looks amazing!!” and host Alfonso Ribiero’s wife, Angela Ribeiro, noted it was “My fave place.”

One supporter wrote, “Loveeeee this video. Happy to see you two enjoying some down time with each other before you get busy with tour. Soak up every second!!!”

Another added, “Awe, love viewing your life as a couple through these beautiful adventures on your honeymoon!”

“That is what life is all about. A good loving friend or partner. Young and healthy travel. Mother Nature is soooo incredibly beautiful,” someone else gushed.

Now that the wedding is behind them, and soon the honeymoon as well, Hough and Erbert have a busy season ahead. They are going on tour together, and their new “Symphony of Dance” event debuts on September 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to doing more than 60 tour stops throughout the fall, Hough will be back as a judge again for season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars.”