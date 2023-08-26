See Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert’s First Wedding Photo

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are married! The “Dancing With the Stars” judge and the professional dancer tied the knot on August 26, 2023, in Monterey, California.

“We’re in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of is this mother tree that’s surrounded by all these smaller trees. They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We’re here, planting our seeds to grow our family,” Erbert told People magazine of the ceremony.

Hough previously revealed that he and Erbert would be exchanging vows in August 2023, though he didn’t share the exact date.

“The wedding is also this fall. August,” Hough told Billy Bush during an interview with Extra. “It’s the first time I’ve said that actually, so I’m probably going to get in trouble from the wife,” he added.

As the weeks went by, many “Dancing With the Stars” fans knew that the couple would tie the knot on the last weekend of the month — since it’s the only weekend left.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Shared Their First Wedding Photo on Social Media

The bride wore a strapless satin gown designed by Georgina Chapman from Marchesa (per People magazine) while the groom opted for a black tuxedo, complete with a bow tie.

Fans reacted to the first photo of Hough and Erbert on social media.

“Love this what a great couple,” one person wrote.

“Congratulations to my two amazing friends!!! Love you so much,” said Hough’s DWTS co-star and friend, Emma Slater.

“Such a beautiful couple! I am so happy for them,” a third comment read.

“Congratulations and Best Wishes for a long and loving marriage,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Got Engaged in June 2022

Hough proposed to Erbert in June 2022. The couple shared the news on Instagram. “It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever,” read the caption. The two had been together for seven years before taking this next step.

Hough surprised Erbert with a proposal at their home with the help of some professionals, including jewelry designer Chau Lui who designed the “flawless” oval diamond. Lui told Heavy a bit about the process, saying, “It was so truly important for Derek that Hayley had a diamond that was so special, rare and brilliant, just like his love for Hayley.”

Following the engagement Erbert said that she and Hough didn’t want a long engagement.

“I don’t think either of us want a super-long engagement. I just don’t think it fully makes sense,” she told People magazine, adding, “we waited to get engaged, it’s like we’re just ready for that next chapter of our lives.”

As for what’s next for the newlyweds, they are getting set to head out on their Symphony of Dance Tour, which kicks off on September 28, 2023, and has dates across the United States through the end of the year.

Hough will also be a judge on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro & Fan Favorite Is Not Returning for Season 32