DWTS Judge Derek Hough Shares Tribute to His Late Grandfather

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough is mourning the loss of his grandfather in a new Instagram post.

Hough announced that his grandfather died on March 2, 2023. Now, he’s sharing some lessons he learned from the man after attending his funeral.

“Spending time with family celebrating Grandpa Heaton’s long life,” Hough wrote alongside a picture of him, his mother, and his four sisters. “One of the most special moments was reading letters he wrote to my Grandma back in 1949. Beautifully hand written letters giving us a peak inside his soft and poetic heart.”

He added, “It’s wild to think how we only get to know our grandparents after they have already lived so many different lives.”

The professional dancer said it was special to see the letters written by his grandfather years before he knew him.

“So getting to physically see and read a piece of history that helps complete his grandchild’s perception is totally special,” he wrote. “Rest in peace Grandpa.”

Derek & Julianne Hough Received Love and Support From Friends & Family

In the comment section of Hough’s post, he and his sister, Julianne Hough, received love from friends and family.

“What a BEAUTIFUL, priceless gift and on so many levels,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Sincerest condolences to you and your family on the loss of your grandfather. You have such a supportive and loving family. You are all the renewal of the spring in his life.”

Other people were upset that the Houghs were posing and smiling at a funeral for a loved one.

“I’m sorry for your loss but how do you pose for a funny pic like that at a funeral??,” one comment reads, though others disagreed.

Derek Hough is Headed Out on Tour in 2023

Derek Hough and his fiance, Hayley Erbert, are headed out on tour in 2023.

The tour is called “A Symphony of Dance” and is set for the fall of 2023. Hough’s fiance, Hayley Erbert, will join him in the show.

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge announced his tour on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” sharing that he loves touring because he gets to go to many cities for just one night at a time.

“This is gonna be a brand-new show,” Hough said, adding that his body is his instrument and he wants to create a “dance symphony.”

He added, “That’s my hope is to really integrate the music and the dance and to create the symphony of dance. … It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

According to the tour website, Hough’s first tour in four years will include “electrifying music, awe inspiring dance and nonstop entertainment.” It will include many different dance styles from ballroom to contemporary to tango.

The tour is set to begin on Friday, September 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and more cities are set to be announced soon. It’s unclear if the tour dates will interfere with season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” though it does likely rule out the possibility of Hayley Erbert joining the roster of professional dancers on the show because of the time commitment required on both ends.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+. Derek Hough will likely return as one of three judges on the show.