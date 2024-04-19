Fans Think Derek Hough Just Dropped a ‘Huge’ Hint About Season 33 Cast Member

Derek Hough may have just dropped a major hint about a celebrity who could join “Dancing With the Stars” season 33.

On April 19, the DWTS judge took to social media to share a video of Victoria Beckham and her husband, David Beckham, dancing together.

“Are @davidbeckham and @victoriabeckham getting ready for @dancingwiththestars ?

How about a couples salsa night you two ??” Hough captioned the video.

Victoria Beckham would be the third Spice Girl to compete on the show; Mel B competed on season 5 and Melanie C was on season 30.

Fans Reacted to the Possibility That Victoria Beckham Could Join Season 33

In Hough’s video, the Beckhams showed off their salsa moves in a dance studio. Both dressed in all black — with Victoria Beckham in sky-high heels — they appeared very in sync with one another.

Shortly after Hough uploaded the post on Instagram, some fans discussed the idea of having Victoria Beckham on season 33 in a Reddit thread.

“That would be exciting!!! If I remember correctly around this time last year, Ariana was announced, right? Maybe we’ll get an announcement soon,” one person wrote.

“This seems like a huge name to get on Dancing with the stars, I mean she’s Victoria Beckham first for some ya know, and Posh spice second but that would be huge,” someone else added.

“Pls don’t give gleb anymore spice girls,” a third comment read.

“I never thought that she would actually do it so it would be exciting if this ended up being true,” a fourth Redditor said.

While it’s possible that David Beckham could be asked to do the show as well, it does seem as though fans think that his wife is the more likely candidate. Aside from two other Spice Girls competing on the show prior, David Beckham seems like too big of a star to join the cast.

Jason Kelce Is Another Name Being Thrown Around for Season 33

It’s no secret that ABC tends to keep casting decisions under wraps until the official announcement. However, there has been some chatter about who might join season 33, aside from what Hough posted.

One name that seems to come up quite a bit is Jason Kelce’s. The recently retired NFLer would make a great addition to the cast, given his popularity. Moreover, he doesn’t have any ballroom experience, which makes him a prime candidate for the show.

Interestingly, ballroom pro Jenna Johnson has already thrown her name in the ring to partner with Kelce.

During a Q&A on Johnson’s Instagram Stories, she was asked who she’d want to dance with on season 33.

“I’m going to say Jason Kelce. He just retired, so I think it’d be perfect timing, plus, I think he would be hilarious and so much fun to work with,” she responded.

Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” will premiere sometime in the late summer or early fall of 2024. The full cast will appear on “Good Morning America” about a week or two before the premiere.

