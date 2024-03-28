Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Throw Partner Names Out for Season 33

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” couple Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are thinking ahead to season 33 of the dance competition show. During a Q&A on Johnson’s Instagram Stories on March 22, someone asked the duo who they’d want to dance with when the new season rolls around — and they both had interesting answers.

“I’m going to say Jason Kelce. He just retired, so I think it’d be perfect timing, plus, I think he would be hilarious and so much fun to work with,” Johnson said.

When Johnson asked her husband — who won season 32 alongside Xochitl Gomez — who he’d like to dance with in the fall, he said Caitlin Clark.

“I would love Caitlin Clark to do ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ But she will probably be in the WNBA,” Chmerkovskiy said. Clark is a basketball player for Iowa — and Chmerkovskiy is a huge fan. He even follows her on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Want Jason Kelce to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Johnson isn’t the only person who would like to see the now-retired Philadelphia Eagles star compete in the ballroom. For weeks, fans have been talking about the possibility on social sites like Reddit.

“He would be perfect! I’d love to see him with Emma [Slater]. they could go far for sure,” one person commented on a thread about the possibility.

“WAIT. This had never crossed my mind but I would love this,” someone else wrote.

“I would love nothing more than to see him on but I can’t imagine him ever saying yes,” a third Redditor weighed in.

“I’d love this, it would be like David Ross. But also not gonna happen – homeboy is top tier in the NFL and rolling in cash, he won’t need this for another 8-10 years lol,” a fourth comment read.

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Previously Shared Their ‘Dream’ Partners for ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In July 2023, Johnson did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and she shared her thoughts, suggesting that “Twilight” star Taylor Lautner would be a perfect fit for her.

“How amazing would it be if @TAYLAUTNER & @TAYLORLAUTNER were on DWTS?! I would literally cry of happiness,” she said at the time.

Meanwhile, there had been some chatter about Chmerkovskiy retiring from the show, but that likely isn’t happening anytime soon.

“Listen, if they had me back, I’d love to be back. It’s going to be a tough season to follow,” he told Us Weekly after the season 32 finale.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Heavy in 2023, Chmerkovskiy revealed his absolute dream partner for the show — though neither person is likely to sign on.

“I’d say my dream partner next season would be Oprah or DojaCat,” Chmerkovskiy told Heavy exclusively.

No official casting decisions (aside from Julianne Hough returning as co-host) have been confirmed by the network ahead of season 33. Generally speaking, the cast announcement in made a couple of weeks ahead of the premiere and is usually done so live on “Good Morning America.”

READ NEXT: Alan Bersten Shares Steamy Photo With Another Pro