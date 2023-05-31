Derek Hough Spills Wedding Secret: ‘I’m Probably Going to Get in Trouble’

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Derek Hough has revealed that he and his fiancee Hayley Erbert are planning on getting married in August 2023.

“The wedding is also this fall. August,” Hough told Billy Bush during an interview with Extra. “It’s the first time I’ve said that actually, so I’m probably going to get in trouble from the wife,” he added.

Hough and Erbert haven’t given away too many details about their upcoming wedding, though they have said that they were planning on having a short engagement.

Derek Hough Previously Said He & Hayley Erbert Would Get Married This Year

Hough and Erbert got engaged in June 2022. At the time, Hough planned an elaborate proposal at the couple’s home that was complete with neutral florals which provided the backdrop for their first photos as an engaged couple.

“It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever,” Hough captioned an Instagram post on June 2, 2022.

Nearly a year later, Hough shared that the wedding was going to take place in 2023.

“Between a Wedding and a 56 City National Tour, it’s gonna be a whirlwind of a year. Hold on tight!!” Hough captioned an Instagram post on May 7, 2023. Of course, this wasn’t a huge surprise, given the fact that Erbert previously said that she and Hough weren’t planning on a long engagement.

“I don’t think either of us want a super-long engagement. I just don’t think it fully makes sense,” Erbert told People magazine after Hough’s June 2022 proposal. “We waited [seven years] to get engaged, it’s like we’re just ready for that next chapter of our lives,” she added.

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Are Planning a 3-Day Wedding Event

Hough and Erbert wasted no time starting to plan their upcoming wedding — and it’s going to be quite an event… one that lasts three days, to be exact.

“It’s going good. It’s wonderful [and we’re] so excited,” Hough told Us Weekly in April 2023. Hough went on to say that he’s been very involved in the planning process.

“For me, nature is one of the must-haves. I think being in the green [and] in the lush forest and gardens and fields [was] like top of the list. And once we found that, now we’re sort of, [like], ‘OK, do we want a live band or a DJ?’ ‘What’s the color scheme?’ I, honestly, I was like, ‘Wow, there’s a lot that goes into this,'” he said, adding, “I have to say I’m pretty involved, more than most [grooms], is what I hear from the wedding planner and everybody, but I guess that’s just [the] creative part of me that I like to be sort of involved with that stuff.”

Hough also told the outlet that he asked “Dancing With the Stars” pro — and season 31 Mirrorball Trophy winner — Mark Ballas to be his best man.

In his interview with Bush, Hough was asked if Ballas was his best man and he played boy. “He just might be,” he teased with a laugh.

Hough and Erbert will be married before the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” kicks off, sometime in late September or early October 2023.

