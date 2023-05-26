DWTS Pro’s Ex Is Getting More Serious With New Girlfriend

The ex-husband of “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke is in a very serious relationship — and marriage could be in the future, though it hasn’t happened “yet.”

Matthew Lawrence has been dating TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas for several months. The two took their relationship public in December 2022 when they posted a video on Instagram. In the time since, both Chilli and Lawrence have been asked questions about their romance and Chilli has often hinted that marriage is in their future, though she has emphasized that the two aren’t married “yet.”

Lawrence was previously married to Burke, who retired from “Dancing With the Stars” after season 31, from 2019 through 2022. Burke filed for divorce in February 2022, according to People magazine. Their divorce was finalized in September 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chilli Says That Matthew Lawrence Is Her ‘Entire List’

On May 26, 2023, Chilli appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” where she talked about her romance with Lawrence.

“I just waited it out. I’m like, ‘Lord, if it happens, wonderful. If it doesn’t, I’m still OK.’ I’ve never been the one that’s hard up, saying I’ve gotta be in a relationship or I gotta be married and all this. I wanted it to be right,” she explained, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Matthew, honestly, he’s the list. I can’t even say this or that, he is my entire list. So I thank God every day for him,” she added.

In an interview with E! News, Chilli was asked if she and Lawrence were living together. Without giving a straight answer, Chilli responded, “Certain things happen when you get married.”

“We’re not married yet,” she added.

Meanwhile, her TLC co-star T-Boz told the outlet, “This is the happiest I’ve seen her ever.”

In an interview with People magazine, Lawrence’s older brother Joey Lawrence had nothing but great things to say about Chilli.

“She’s great, a sweet person, super genuine, so warm and kind. And yeah, they’re just having a great time and it’s just good to see him happy and he makes her happy. So that’s all you can ever ask for,” he told the outlet in February 2023.

Chilli & Lawrence Appear to Be Taking Things 1 Step at a Time

Although marriage and baby rumors have been plentiful, Chilli has maintained that she and Lawrence are moving at their own pace and that they aren’t rushing anything.

“It’s real and there is nothing fake about it. I’m here with him because I wanna be and he wants to be. We’re just so happy, we really are. …He has changed everything, the way I look at relationships,” she told Page Six in April 2023.

Meanwhile, Lawrence has said similar things in various interviews over the past six months. One day, however, he does hope to have a family with Chilli.

“She’s already a mother, she has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she’s raised him. She’d be an incredible mother again and I’d be incredibly lucky but that’s way in the future,” Lawrence told E! News in March 2023.

Chilli has a 25-year-old son from her previous relationship with Dallas Austin.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum on Surprise Wedding: ‘When You Know, You Know’