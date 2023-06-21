DWTS Guest Dick Van Dyke Appears in Rare Family Photo

Actor Dick Van Dyke, who performed on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2016, appeared in a family photo celebrating Father’s Day, which he shared on Instagram.

“I never realized when I was first having kids what I was starting. But, I’m amazed and grateful to have lived long enough to spend Father’s Day with some of my kids, grandchildren AND great grandchildren!! All wonderful, non-toxic people!! And to share it all with my greatest gift @bijoubox in our magical fairyland @vandymanor I’m a very lucky boy!!” Van Dyke captioned his post on June 20, 2023.

The 97-year-old appeared to be healthy and in good spirits as he posed for photos with his family.

Dick Van Dyke Spent Time With His Family

Van Dyke shared two uploads in his post. The first was a video of his family trying to get situated for a group photo. Van Dyke was wearing a pair of Adidas pants and was seated on a couch surrounded by his family. When one of the others suggested they all make a funny face, Van Dyke hit the mark.

In the second post, Van Dyke was all smiles with a different group of family members, including his daughter, Carrie Beth Van Dyke. Fans loved seeing Van Dyke’s post and left warm comments for him.

“Aww this is just as wonderful as you are, Dick! The world needs you for a long time so keep radiating us with your warmth, charisma, and endless supply of love and fun!!! Happy belated Father’s Day!!! (The Dick Van Dyke Show is my favourite sitcom BTW. Always and forever),” one person wrote.

“Lovely family, thank you so much for sharing! Still love watching the old Dick Van Dyke Show reruns. Somehow, they bring me comfort after a long day,” someone else added.

“That is a fabulous video. Thank you for sharing it with all of us. Happy day to you all,” a third comment read.

“So grateful to have had a an amazing childhood because of you. There isn’t a day that goes by that I am not whistling or humming a song you have sung for us,” a fourth social media user said, adding, “thank you for always being YOU.”

Dick Van Dyke Is Still Acting

Dick Van Dyke Will Guest Star On 'Days Of Our Lives' at 97 (Exclusive)

Despite his age, Van Dyke is still taking on roles — albeit smaller parts.

In April 2023, he talked to Access Hollywood about an upcoming role he landed on the soap opera, “Days of Our Lives,” marking the first soap he’s ever filmed. In order to study up for the role, Van Dyke said he did the only thing he could think of: He watched an episode.

“Drake and I went to the same gym together. I used to kid him, ‘Say, don’t you ever have any parts for old people? Come on, give me a part!’ And he took me seriously! He got me a part,” Van Dyke told the outlet.

“I have played old men before, but ‘comedy old men.’ This is the first time I ever just played my 97-year-old self,” he said with a laugh, as he took on the role of a man suffering from amnesia.

The episode starring Van Dyke will air in the fall.

