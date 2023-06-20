Rumer Willis Shares First Photo of Dad Bruce Willis Holding Her Daughter

On Father’s Day 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis shared some new photos of her dad, Bruce Willis. In the pics, the “Die Hard” actor held his first granddaughter, Louetta, who was born in April 2023.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game,” Rumer Willis captioned her post.

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, according to the Los Angeles Times. Aphasia is a condition that affects the brain and causes a person to have difficulty forming sentences and understanding written words. About a year later, the Willis family shared another update on Bruce Willis; he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which can cause loss of speech as well as changes in behaviors and motor skills.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Photos of Bruce Willis & His Granddaughter

In the first photo shared by Rumer Willis, her dad held Louetta while standing in a backyard. In the next photo, Rumer Willis held her daughter while posing next to her dad. Louetta looked up at Bruce Willis seeming very curious about him.

Fans reacted to the photos in the comments section of Rumer Willis’ post.

“That second picture when she looks at her Grandad that’s the one – totally amazing and doesn’t even know how much the world loves him,” one person wrote.

“Look at her looking up at your father,” echoed another Instagram user.

“There’s so much love in your family… thank you for sharing your world,” a third comment read.

“How beautifully blessed you are with a great daddio and baby daddy filling your life with love. Bless your fam,” someone else added.

Rumer Willis Celebrated Her Boyfriend’s First Father’s Day With an Instagram Tribute

In addition to sharing the first photos of her father with her daughter, Rumer Willis was also sure to pay tribute to her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, on his first Father’s Day.

“Happy 1st Father’s Day,” she wrote, tagging Thomas.

“Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from. Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear. Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces. I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that’s ok for her to be too. Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams. We love you,” she added.

“Love you baby,” Thomas wrote in the comments.

Rumer Willis has been dating Thomas for about a year. The two first met when Thomas was performing a show with his band. At the time, he had a girlfriend, so the two didn’t really connect. A short while later, however, Rumer Willis sent him a message on Instagram. When he revealed he was single, the two got to know each other, eventually falling in love.

READ NEXT: Fans Can’t Believe How Much Maddox Boss Looks Like tWitch in New Photos