Donny Osmond Shares Sweet Tradition He Started For His Grandchildren

Donny Osmond revealed a sweet tradition that he started for his grandchildren.

In an August 2023 interview, the “Dancing With the Stars “ season 9 champion shared that he has planted a fruit tree in each of his grandchilds’ honor in an orchard on his Provo, Utah property.

Osmond and his wife Debbie have 14 grandchildren from their five sons, ranging in age from 2 months to 18 years old.

According to Closer Weekly, eldest son Don Jr. shares four sons with his wife Jessica; son Brandon has four boys; son Jeremy has three kids; and son Joshua has one son, Beckham. Son Chris Osmond and his wife, Alta, have two children, the most recent, Aussie Rae, born in 2020, and Dune, who was born in June 2023.

“I just planted Dunes’ and Aussie Rae’s is starting to get all the peaches on,” Osmond told People of the fruit tree tradition. “In fact, they’re almost ready to be picked. So it’s fun to have them walk out to the orchard with me to their tree and pick their fruit that their grandpa grew for them.”

Donny Osmond Takes a ‘Backseat’ as a Grandpa

In the interview, Osmond, 65, said that he puts his big presence on the back burner when he’s with his grandkids.

“I’m the head of the family with my wife, but I kind of take a backseat when we’re all together because I let my boys take over,” the singer told People. “I consciously make an effort to take a back seat and just be grandpa, not a celebrity, not the head of the house with my wife, none of that. It’s just like grandpa’s in the corner playing with the grandkids. That’s what I like to do.”

Osmond has been able to keep his fame separate from his family life. He even noted that his youngest grandchildren sometimes can’t make the connection between his fun grandpa mode and his glitzy stage persona.

In 2019, Osmond said his family is more important than anything else in his life. At the time, he shared a Facebook photo of his supersized clan, which has grown even bigger since then.

“This is my family,” he captioned the photo. “They mean the world to me. My relationship with them means more than any money, award, gold record, trophy or accolade. “

Donny Osmond Loves the ‘Sweet Chaos’ That Comes With a Large Family

Osmond is known for sharing family photos, and he often posts pictures that feature him spending time with his grandkids, who call him “Bapa.” In 2017, he told The Guardian that he and his wife “make an effort to have weekends together as a family” with their sons and grandchildren as often as possible.

More recently, the “Puppy Love” singer proudly told Entertainment Tonight that he has “a soccer team of grandkids.”

“More than that. Several soccer teams,” Osmond said in July 2023. “It’s sweet chaos, is what it’s called. We had a 4th of July party just not long ago and had everybody over. It was… we had the time of our lives. It was fantastic.”

