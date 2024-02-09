DWTS Alum Reflects on ‘Calls for Help’ During Mental Health Struggles

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant opened up in an interview about serious mental health struggles he faced a number of years ago. Drew Carey had a hit comedy television show for years and currently hosts “The Price Is Right.” However, it hasn’t always been fun and games for him in his personal life.

In fact, Carey previously battled serious depression and even attempted suicide more than once.

Here’s what you need to know:

Drew Carey Felt That Nobody Would Miss Him

Carey joined the January 26 episode of Max’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” and he opened up about his mental health struggles. As Entertainment Weekly noted, Carey revealed he attempted suicide twice in the years before his career took off.

The first time the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant tried, he was 18 years old. He attempted again when he was 20. “I think the suicide attempts were calls for help,” Carey said during his appearance on Wallace’s show.

Carey revealed his first attempt came while he was at a fraternity party. “I was so mad that everybody was having a good time. I remember that,” he explained. According to the Daily Mail, Carey attended Kent State University in Ohio. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

As he reflected on his first suicide attempt, Carey continued, “I remember walking down the stairs and everybody’s drinking and I was like, ‘What the hell are they so happy about?'”

The season 18 “Dancing with the Stars” alum added, “I was just so angry that they were so happy. I was just tired of my life and [thought], who’s gonna miss me?”

Carey noted he is generally in a much better place now. However, even at the age of 65, he finds he sometimes struggles with depression. “I have a lot of that still. Like, the who’s-gonna-miss-me type of things,” he acknowledged.

“I still get depressed, often, just like everyone else,” the comedian explained. “But it’s not as bad. I mean, just because you’re a celebrity and you have money doesn’t mean bad things don’t happen to you or you don’t have bad days,” Carey pointed out.

Carey credits joining the Marines for helping him get to a better place, and he has relied heavily on self-help books as well. He told Wallace that joining the Marines gave him “purpose.” The alternative at the time, apparently, was for Carey to drift along “broke, lost, and sleeping on my brother’s couch.”

The DWTS Alum Admits Success Changed ‘a Lot’ for Him

Play

Carey’s appearance on Wallace’s show was not the first time the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant opened up about his struggles with depression. In 2007, he talked with “Access Hollywood” correspondent Nancy O’Dell about it as well, shared Today.

“I learned how to believe in myself. Learned how to set goals, you know, self help books, man. I just read every single one I can get a hold of and I still do,” Carey revealed.

During that interview, he noted, “I am always coming out bigger, better, stronger, and happier.”

As People shared, Carey also told Wallace he doesn’t think he has been “spoiled” by his success. “I’d like to say no. But it’s changed a lot of things for me,” he acknowledged.

Carey admitted he used to take negative things quite personally, like a bad review. Now, however, “all that’s gone.”

“The Price Is Right” host rarely posts on his Instagram page. However, fans still comment occasionally on his older posts. That was the case after his honest interview with Wallace.

“Just wanted to reach out and simply say that you are a staple of my childhood and I think this world is a better place with you in it,” one fan wrote.

Another comment read, “❤️❤️you and Anthony Bourdain were my TV husbands, please don’t break my ❤️.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.