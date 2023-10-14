DWTS Alum Ties the Knot 1 Year After Surprise Engagement: PHOTOS

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is a married man once again.

Billy Ray Cyrus, who competed on season 4 of the ABC ballroom competition in 2007, tied the knot with Australian singer, Firerose, on October 10, 2023.

The wedding news comes less than a year after Cyrus, 62, and Firerose, 34, confirmed their engagement just four months after the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer announced he was divorcing his wife Tish.

Here’s what you need to know:

Billy Ray Cyrus Wore a Versace Suit & Braids for His Wedding to Firerose

In October 2023, Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose shared photos from their wedding day in a joint Instagram post. In photos taken outdoors, the Kentucky-born country music singer wore a Versace tuxedo as he posed with his bride, who wore a white lace Laura Rudovic wedding gown and held an orange and green bouquet of flowers. Cyrus wore his long hair in two loose braids for his wedding day.

A caption to the post described the couple’s wedding day as a “perfect, ethereal celebration of love.”

“For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!” the couple wrote. They did not tag the location of the wedding, but the newlywed couple live in Tennessee.

In November 2022, Cyrus confirmed he was engaged to his musical collaborator Firerose after a whirlwind romance. At the time, Firerose told People the two had been engaged since August 2023, which is about the same time she began making appearances on his Instagram page.

“Billy looked at me and said, ‘Do you, do you wanna marry me?’” she told the outlet. “And I was just like, ‘Of course I do. I love you.’ He said, ‘I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.’”

Firerose designed her own engagement ring after Cyrus’ spontaneous proposal, according to Page Six.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Kids Were Not Present in the Photos He Posted

As of this writing, it is unclear if any of Cyrus’ kids attended his nuptials to Firerose, as none of them appeared in photographs from the wedding day.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Cyrus for comment.

Cyrus has three kids – Miley Noah and Braison – from his 30-year relationship with Tish. He also adopted Brandi and Trace, Tish’s two older children from a previous relationship, per CMT. The singer also has an adult son, Christopher, from a past relationship with Kristin Luckey.

In 2022, a source told The Sun that Miley Cyrus has been estranged from her dad since her parents split. “Miley is all about peace but she didn’t agree with some things that her father has done,” a source claimed in October 2022. “It has really escalated and they are not on good terms.”

Miley was front and center when her mom remarried in August 2023. In photos posted by Page Six, Miley Cyrus was part of the wedding party when her mom exchanged vows with “Prison Break” star Dominic Purcell in an outdoor ceremony in Malibu, California.

READ NEXT: Val Chmerkovskiy Shares Sweet Photo With His Dad & Son