DWTS Semifinals Elimination Surprise Sparks Big Fan Reactions

During the November 28 episode of “Dancing with the Stars” five pairs fought for a spot in the season 32 finale. Typically, only four couples get the opportunity to compete in the last episode of the season.

Viewers fully expected to see one of the five semifinalists eliminated in the last moments of the semifinal show. To everybody’s surprise, nobody was eliminated.

DWTS viewers reacted quite strongly to the shocking result, and emotions were clearly running high after the shocking non-elimination.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Were Very Upset

OMG my heart drop it and stop thank god they are going in to the finals they did such great job with their dance’s #dwts pic.twitter.com/JP6ex1pD2h — Ciani (@CianiLovelelss) November 29, 2023

Reddit and social media sites lit up after the “Dancing with the Stars” reveal that nobody would be eliminated.

“That was the last episode of DWTS I ever watch,” one frustrated Reddit user wrote. “Fans spent time and money voting for who they wanted to stay only for the producers to go with some fake elimination BS and waste everyone’s time.”

That same Redditor added, “It shows that the producers have no respect for the viewers.”

“Why are some people so p*ssed off at the fact that there was no elimination? Why is THAT someone’s hill to die on, that someone’s dreams weren’t getting crushed right before the finale,” questioned one Redditor.

“The extent of manipulation of the results from the producers is getting out of hand,” wrote another Redditor. “The couple with the least amount of scores and votes should’ve been eliminated tonight… Falsely putting Ariana and Xochitl in the bottom two just to get a reaction out of everyone was particularly cruel and uncalled for.”

“Pulling stunts like that made me feel like my votes didn’t matter,” admitted someone in another Reddit comment.

“This is no comment on any of the contestants, but what a waste of a week. I hate they didn’t send anyone home,” acknowledged another frustrated “Dancing with the Stars” fan.

Some DWTS Fans Wondered When the Decision Was Made

For the first time EVER! Your 5 #DWTS Season 32 Finalists!!! pic.twitter.com/oUpGJ4KYTE — The DWTS Report (@dwtsreport) November 29, 2023

Quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” fans also questioned whether the lack of an elimination was planned ahead of time or not.

Some Redditors speculated that the show had expected Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold to make the finale. Because of that assumption, producers planned to keep an additional four couples who had been strong performers all season so as to avoid making fans extraordinarily angry.

“I don’t think they did it last minute to save any of the top 5. They wouldn’t go through that trouble for Alyson, Charity, or Jason, and there’s no way Xochitl got the lowest votes. Ariana is probably not the lowest either,” suggested one poster.

“Anyone wonder if perhaps someone they didn’t want eliminated had the least votes? It wouldn’t be the first time a reality show pulled something like it to keep someone they like in the game,” speculated another Redditor.

A number of “Dancing with the Stars” fans noticed a social media post prior to the episode from ABC executive Robert Mills. The X post read, “Who will make it to the finals???? I think you will be shocked in two hours!”

The fact that Mills seemed to know something significant about how the results would end up before the performances happened raised some eyebrows. Later in the evening, some “Dancing with the Stars” fans viewed the post as a hint it was pre-planned that nobody would be eliminated.

Other Viewers Panicked Before Taking the Shocker in Stride

Some fans were relieved and amused while being entirely shocked by the way it all played out.

“This was so mean!!!! Seeing all of them on the brink of tears/crying was awful,” read another comment.

“I was actually crying…CRYING…the way my heart stopped for a good 15 seconds is not healthy,” another response read.

One Redditor joked, “Thanks dwts for the heart attack!” Another fan agreed and replied, “No literally I wish I recorded my reaction.”

“That was awesome honestly! I am actually so glad they have 5 in the finale. This is a good year for that. Good cast and they all get along,” someone else enthusiastically noted.

“Literally this was one of the most heartbreaking moments of the entire series,” added another poster.

“That was wayyyyy too many emotions for two minutes of my life… I’m relieved yet mad I was made to feel all that,” shared a separate Redditor.

“Raise your hands if you were victimized by the bottom two tonight,” quipped another “Dancing with the Stars” fan on X.

Fans certainly had not anticipated that the show would keep everybody. At the end of the performances, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy led the leaderboard with a perfect 60 out of 60. Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber were at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Hannigan and Farber were deemed safe first, to everybody’s surprise. Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, along with Gomez and Chmerkovskiy, were left in danger before the no-elimination shocker came.

The finale for season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” airs on December 5 and with five couples competing for the Mirrorball trophy, it seems it could be anybody’s trophy to win.