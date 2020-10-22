‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Believe Contestant is Being Judged Unfairly

Disney actress Skai Jackson has had quite the season on Dancing With the Stars, and fans believe that she has been judged too harshly when compared with the other contestants.

While most of the contestants on the show this season have made mistakes in their dances, Skai Jackson has had more than one memorable mishap. Early on in the season, she had to hold partner Alan Bersten’s hair to keep herself from falling down, and on the Monday, October 19 episode, her feet slipped.

During the episode, Jackson and Bersten performed the Cha Cha to “Say So” by Dojo Cat featuring Nicki Minaj. The routine went smoothly at the beginning, but Jackson’s feet slipped at one point. She managed to get back on track by the end of the routine, however.

Viewers Say Jackson is Being Judged Too Harshly

After her performance of the Cha Cha ended, the judges criticized Jackson for her footwork mistakes.

“There was a mess up, but it happens to all of us,” judge Derek Hough told Jackson and Bersten. “It’s all a part of the highs and lows.”

Each of the judges rewarded Jackson’s performance with a 6, meaning she ended the episode with a score of 18 out of 30. That score put her on the bottom of the leaderboard for the night. Luckily, Jackson received enough votes from fans that she was not placed in the bottom two.

Other dancers also had mistakes in their dances, notably. The judges gave them things to work on, but they scored higher than Jackson and Bersten.

Fans Sent Messages of Support to Jackson on Twitter

Instead of just voting for her, fans also reached out on Twitter to show their support for the young actress.

“@SkaiJackson DID AMAZING TONIGHT !!! dw about the scores!!” one fan tweeted.

“Everybody getting better scores than Skai, that’s what making me so D*** mad,” one wrote.

Others said they would stop watching Dancing With the Stars if Jackson kept receiving low scores.

“I will be watching this show next Monday, but I need Skai to get a high score. Otherwise, this show will lose a viewer and its rating will be put down a notch. Better do as I say judges,” a viewer tweeted.

Another wrote, “I turned off the show after Skai got her scores. I put it back on. If Skai gets the boot, I am sitting the rest of the season out.”

Other fans agreed with the judges, however. Some even poked fun at the people saying Jackson deserved a better score.

“Skai: *forgets her dance* Judges: *scores her appropriately* DWTS Twitter: WhY dO ThEy KEeP UnDeRsCoRiNg hEr??????,” a user wrote.

One person tweeted, “oof I feel like skai did lowkey deserve those scores, the dance was messy besides the mess up BUT she deserves to be here so ofc i voted her and I hope she stays.”

After the episode, Jackson shared a video of what the dance was actually supposed to look like on her Instagram from a rehearsal earlier in the week.

“What it was supposed to look like!” she wrote. “Thank you all for your love and support!I wouldn’t have made it another week without you!”

At the end of the show, Skai Jackson did not get eliminated, meaning she has a chance to redeem herself for her low scores in the upcoming episode.

Dancing With the Stars airs at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. central on Monday nights on ABC.

