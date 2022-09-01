DWTS Pro Sasha Farber Posts About Being ‘Happy’ Amid Emma Slater Split

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have been married for four years. The couple decided to call it quits in late August 2022, per Us Weekly.

Multiple sources told the outlet that the couple has officially broken up. A source also confirmed the split to E! Online.

Since then, Farber has been active on social media, and some fans noticed when he posted about being happy after news of the split was released.

Farber Posted That He Was ‘Sooo Happy’

In a now-expired Instagram Story, Farber posted about his happiness. The post came after news of the split and news of Farber being moved to troupe for the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

On Sunday, August 28, the professional dancer posted a photo of himself in a not buttoned-up shirt alongside the words “Woke up sooooo happy.”

Fans noticed that Farber has been posting on his Stories quite a bit about being happy, and one person took to Reddit to point that out.

“I feel like we’ve gotten a lot of so happy, current mood (with a happy video) the past few days,” one person wrote. “Do we think Sasha is actually happy that the split was announced finally or do we think he’s overcompensating for a weird week for him?”

Another person responded, “I personally feel like it would be a mix of relief and sadness. I do wonder if they were trying to see if they would miss each other/want to make it work again and that’s why they waited but it was finally time.”

“A bit of both? I’m sure they’re both happy that speculations can stop and they can move on with their lives and maybe he’s a bit down because it wasn’t the greatest week of his life. Maybe he’s also just thankful to still be employed, even if it’s not in a pro status,” another reply reads.

Farber & Slater Split Months Ago

According to the source speaking with Us Weekly, the couple has been split up for months.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” the source told the outlet. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

According to the source, the decision was tough for the couple.

“It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the source told Us Weekly, adding that the couple has yet to file for divorce.

Slater and Farber have been together since 2011, breaking up for a short period in 2014 before getting engaged in 2016. They have been married since 2018.

According to the source speaking with Us Weekly, the two hope to be able to stay friends and “continue to work together as professional dancers.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro ‘So Sad’ To Be Missing Season 31