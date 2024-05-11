Multiple DWTS Cast Members Confirmed For Season 33

“Dancing With the Stars” will officially return for a 33rd season in fall 2024—with some familiar faces back in the ballroom.

On May 10, 2024, Variety confirmed that the 33rd season of the celebrity dance-off has been greenlit by ABC. In addition, the outlet confirmed that hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough and veteran judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will all return. Inaba and Tonioli have been judges on the show since its inception in 2005.

On May 10, Derek Hough posted ABC’s official confirmation to his Instagram page with the caption, “Let the competition begin 🕺🏼 @dancingwiththestars.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return to ABC and Disney+ and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu, per ABC.

Bruno Tonioli & Julianne Hough Previously Teased Their Status On ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Veteran judge Tonioli previously teased his return to DWTS in an interview with The Sun. While dishing on his new role on “Britain’s Got Talent,” he clarified that he would also return to the U.S. as a judge for “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’m still doing the American [dancing show], and I’m very passionate about it,” the Italian choreographer told the outlet in April 2024.

One month prior, Deadline reported that Julianne Hough’s new talent agency United Talent Agency (UTA) confirmed that she would be back for the 33rd season of “Dancing With the Stars” in September 2024.

The Celebrity Cast & the DWTS Pro Dancers Will Not be Announced Until Later This Summer

The 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars” featured pro dancers Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Koko Iwasaki, Pasha Pashkov, Peta Murgatroyd, Rylee Arnold, Sasha Farber, and Val Chmerkovskiy.

But the pro dancers do not yet know if they will get an invite back for season 33.

In an interview with the U.S. Sun, Savchenko shared that the pro dancers have to wait until “the last week of August” to learn their fate. “We just sit and wait for the calls to be picked up, and hopefully, I’m back as a pro,” the Russian American dancer said in April.

Pro dancers from the past have also expressed an interest in returning. In an interview with Parade magazine, two-time mirrorball champ Witney Carson said she would consider a return to the show “if the time is right.” Carson, who currently lives in Florida, stepped back from season 32 to focus on raising her toddler sons Leo, 3, and Jett, 1.

One pro dancer that fans hope to see back in the ballroom is Rylee Arnold. The teen sister of veteran DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold joined the cast last season just out of high school and she quickly developed a large fan base.

Arnold, 18, responded to the renewal announcement with, “Let’s goooo🤩🤩🤩🤩.” She received hopeful comments from several fans.

“Let’s go Rylee 😍😍👏,” one fan wrote.

“@ryleearnold1 we hope u return for the season!!!” another added.

“We are all hoping and praying for your return to the dance floor with an amazing partner 🥰🤞🏽,” a third “Dancing With the Stars” fan agreed.

