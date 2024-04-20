DWTS Pro Names Dream Dance Partner Weeks After Getting Dragged For Controversial Comments

Gleb Savchenko wants to win a mirrorball trophy—with a superstar. The longtime “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer has never won a mirrorball trophy after 11 seasons on the celebrity ballroom competition. But his dream partner would for sure be a ringer.

In an April 2024 interview with “On the Red Carpet,” Savchenko shared that he’d love to partner with the 31-year-old daughter of DWTS season 4 alum, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“I would love to dance with Miley Cyrus!” he said. “She’s awesome. I think she can dance, and I think she’s a cool girl. I’ve never met her though, but I think she’ll do great!”

Savchenko’s comment about Cyrus comes weeks after he was dragged for seemingly shading older contestants, such as his season 32 partner Mira Sorvino, 56.

Gleb Savchenko Previously Made Controversial Comments About His Ideal DWTS Partner

Savchenko has been doing a lot of interviews ahead of his stint as the host of The Chippendales shows in Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

In March, the 40-year-old Russian American dancer spoke to the U.S. Sun and shared that he’d prefer to have a young and beautiful partner for “Dancing With the Stars” season 33. Savchenko told the outlet he would like a partner who’s “not too old.”

“Here’s the thing. I know it sounds like, ‘Oh yeah, he doesn’t want to dance with an older partner,'” he said. “No, I love my partners that are older and they’re nice and we can hang out and have a cup of coffee or whatever.”

Savchenko explained, “When it comes to hard work, I’d rather not take breaks because your knees are hurting, or you fractured your wrist or something else.”

“It would be nice if she’s hot,” he added of his next partner. “Nice to look at.”

Savchenko said he also wants someone who has prior dance experience, rhythm, and “not be pigeon-toed, be able to straighten her legs.” A woman with a “huge fan base” was also on Savchenko’s list.

Savchenko also boasted about how fit he is at age 40. “I’ll tell you one thing, even though I’m 40 years old, I don’t look like I’m 40,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’m 40. I’m freaking in the best shape of my life… I look like 30. And this is my prime time.”

In response to the interview, Savchenko was called out by angry fans in a Reddit thread and on other social media outlets.

Savchenko Said His Past DWTS Partners Weren’t Easy at First

Savchenko’s first DWTS partner was an over-50 Lisa Vanderpump. In addition to Vanderpump and Sorvino, he has been paired with actress/singer Jana Kramer, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, actress Sasha Pieterse, basketball pro Arike Ogunbowale, comedian Nikki Glaser, singer Lauren Alaina, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, Spice Girl Mel C., and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Shangela.

In an interview on “The Nikki & Brie Show,” Savchenko said he never had a partner who caught on quickly. “I don’t think I had [an easy one] yet,” he said. “Everyone kinda sucked, like, bad,” the DWTS pro added of the early rehearsals with his partners.

Savchenko said he liked all of his partners and could not pick a favorite.

