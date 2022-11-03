Fan Names Baby After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro

A fan bestowed a huge honor upon “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Emma Slater after a touching interaction.

In October 2022, a fan took to Reddit to share a touching story about an interaction with Slater.

“I’ve been struggling with infertility for several years,” u/Special_Brush3101 wrote. “While struggling I’ve traveled city to city when DWTS was doing their tours because seeing their shows helped with my depression. I remember meeting Emma back at their 2018 tour, and I started sobbing because she’s such a sweetheart.”

They added, “She asked me if I was ok, and I vented to her about my struggles with infertility. She gave me a huge hug and told me she was sending me baby dust.”

The user said they finally welcomed their rainbow baby after undergoing IVF treatment, and they settled on the name Emma Louise.

“I can’t wait to take my little girl to DWTS tour shows and show her the amazing woman that she’s named after,” the post concludes.

When asked about why she named her baby after Slater, the user told Heavy, “Her telling me that she was sending me baby dust motivated me to not give up.”

Slater Shared Another Touching Fan Interaction

Slater is known for her kind personality throughout the “Dancing With the Stars” community, and she shared a sweet message from a fan on November 3, 2022.

Slater took a screenshot of a message from a fan thanking her for bringing light into their life on her Instagram Stories. The fan told Slater that they are a social worker and has had an “unusually heavy week.”

“Somehow, DWTS came up during a lighter conversation we were having, trying to make it through the day-and the fact that we all love you, so much!” the message reads. “We talked for quite awhile today about how much we love your positive energy and the joy you bring to the show.”

The fan said that Slater previously made them a Cameo at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had really been struggling with my mental health at the time, and the amount that it lifted me up- I can’t even describe it, and it still does now,” the message reads.

The fan said they were sure Slater wouldn’t see the post but they wanted to share the experience with her.

“Thank you sweet Sarah this made my day,” Slater wrote in response to the message.

Slater Is the Loudest ‘Cheerer’ and ‘Boo-er’ on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The support fans feel from Slater doesn’t seem to differ from feelings felt from her co-workers and competitors in the ballroom. During the Halloween week episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” Slater booed Carrie Ann Inaba after she told Vinny Guadagnino that his movements were “too blocky.”

“I’m a massive cheered, but I’m a massive boo-er as well because it’s TV and that’s the name of my game,” Slater told Parade after the show. “I like to support my friends and my colleagues when they’re getting some remarks, so I very lightly booed. … it’s the protective side of me.”:

Slater added, “I will really scream and support. If there’s one person slightly more loud than everyone else, that’s probably me.”

